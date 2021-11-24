ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild About Animals: Meet Indie, the blue tongue skink

By Peter Curi, Jack Royer
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Jack Royer takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Indie, the blue tongue skink.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “ Wild About Animals ” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

Watch the full segment in the video player above to learn more.

