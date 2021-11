Who needs the Greenwich Observatory (or NIST, I didn’t actually look this up) when you can set your watch by the resurgence of Mbappé to Liverpool news stories? Anyway, it’s that time of the year again and we’re once again watching the French international flirt with leaving Paris Saint-Germain and move to a different club to be incredibly fast and good at football at. Let’s just establish right here and now that when Mbappé leaves PSG, it’ll likely be for Real Madrid. They are keen and they’ve made offers of actual money instead of Klopp Hugs. Mbappé’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he seems keen to establish that PSG has him for that time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO