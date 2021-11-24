ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ALASKA PENINSULA THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to continue across the Alaska...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Cass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly rain is expected this afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island Another Potential Snow Set-Up for Kodiak Island A strong North Pacific low will take shape late Sunday south of Sand Point. This system will push a front towards Kodiak Island by early Monday morning. As is often the case with storms from this direction, the forecast models are struggling to lock onto the storm track. Also, due to warm sea surface temperatures (~40F), there will be a fine line between cold temperatures and snow versus 35F and rain. This system will also bring strong winds across the Gulf with the potential for gusts to approximately 50 mph. IF the temperatures can remain cold enough to keep the precipitation as snow, the result would be moderate to heavy snowfall rates with the potential for significant accumulation on the order of 6 to 10 inches. The combination of winds and falling (driving) snow could make for an extended period of reduced visibility. Due to the large amount of uncertainty with the exact track of the storm, forecast confidence is low at this time. However, stay advised of the forecast as we head through the weekend and refine the details.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions, combined with the strong winds, could cause rapid fire spread. Take care to not spark a fire.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Pacific side. East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions are expected along the Bering side Sunday afternoon and evening, where the heaviest snow and strongest winds will be. The snowfall will then become showery on Monday as winds shift around to the north. Snow showers and reduced visibilities in blowing snow will likely linger through Tuesday night, especially along the Bering side.
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-28 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Northern Phillips; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Petroleum, Northern Phillips and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...US 191 will be impacted by dangerous crosswinds.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. East to northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians, including Unalaska and Nikolski. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will cause whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. The snowfall will then become showery on Monday. Gusty northerly winds and snow showers with reduced visibilities in blowing snow will likely linger all the way through Tuesday evening.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 12:30:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-28 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wind shift to the south Saturday evening will cause temperatures to warm and the snow to transition to rain. Rain will compact the snow and make removal more difficult. Reports from the area are that 1 inch of snow has already fallen.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Steuben; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly rain is expected this afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Weather
Environment
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-28 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cold Wind Chill at Higher Elevations through the Weekend Wind Chill temperatures will fall to near 60 below at times above treeline in the White Mountains, and along the Steese, Elliott, and Dalton Highways through the weekend. Winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph at higher elevations and combine with temperatures of 15 to 30 below to produce the cold Wind Chill temperatures this weekend. Locally blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility at times impacting travel. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 09:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-27 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Muscatine; Scott Patchy Slippery Conditions Possible A band of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet, will move across the area over the next couple of hours. Temperatures are generally above freezing to keep most main roadways just wet. However, elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses and some secondary roads could be cold enough to allow for some patchy icing and slick spots. If traveling this morning, be alert for changing road conditions. Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and sharply reduced visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow combined with falling snow will sharply reduce visibilities at times, especially in open areas along Highway M-28.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 9 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 10 feet. * WHERE...Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 18:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-27 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Door SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO CAUSE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS EVENING .Lingering light snow and freezing drizzle will produce hazardous travel conditions this evening. Motorists should use caution. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow and freezing drizzle. Minor additional snow and ice accumulations. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CASS COUNTY, MI

