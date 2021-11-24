Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island Another Potential Snow Set-Up for Kodiak Island A strong North Pacific low will take shape late Sunday south of Sand Point. This system will push a front towards Kodiak Island by early Monday morning. As is often the case with storms from this direction, the forecast models are struggling to lock onto the storm track. Also, due to warm sea surface temperatures (~40F), there will be a fine line between cold temperatures and snow versus 35F and rain. This system will also bring strong winds across the Gulf with the potential for gusts to approximately 50 mph. IF the temperatures can remain cold enough to keep the precipitation as snow, the result would be moderate to heavy snowfall rates with the potential for significant accumulation on the order of 6 to 10 inches. The combination of winds and falling (driving) snow could make for an extended period of reduced visibility. Due to the large amount of uncertainty with the exact track of the storm, forecast confidence is low at this time. However, stay advised of the forecast as we head through the weekend and refine the details.

