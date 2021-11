When the Oregon Food Bank was formed in 1988, it served 200,000 people per year. Over the years after that, depending on how great or how modest the public need was, it served as many as 1.7 million or as few as 800,000 people. In 2021, the need is still great, and this year’s “supply-chain issues,” a nuisance when it comes to new wing-tips or video games, is a much more serious matter when it comes to potatoes and rice.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO