Steve Burton Exits 'General Hospital' Over COVID Vaccine Mandate
Steve Burton, who first joined "General Hospital" in 1991, revealed in an Instagram post that he's been let go from the daytime soap for refusing the...www.newsweek.com
Steve Burton, who first joined "General Hospital" in 1991, revealed in an Instagram post that he's been let go from the daytime soap for refusing the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4