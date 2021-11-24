'Hawkeye' Episode 1 Explained: Why Cliff Barton Has a Hearing Aid

This is a spoiler-free review for the two-part premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye, streaming from November 24 on Disney+. Hawkeye stands as perhaps Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ most difficult TV challenge yet: how to get anyone to care about the MCU’s most boring Avenger. Luckily there’s a blueprint; comic creators Matt Fraction and David Aja have been here before when they evolved the character from tired to tremendous across 22 fantastic issues. Unsurprisingly it’s that run from which the Disney+ show draws its inspiration. For those unfamiliar with the comics, you can expect a surprisingly goofy street-level caper that’s big on personality while also letting darker elements gently simmer. These components are clear right from the get go, and while Hawkeye commits some of the same mistakes other MCU shows have, its fun ideas ensures the two-part premiere introduces us to a promising story that knowingly winks at the boring Hawkeye meme and begins to rebuild its titular hero.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO