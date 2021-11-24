ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Is Emma Hernan? 7 Facts About 'Selling Sunset' Season 4's New Realtor

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emma Hernan is the latest addition to "Selling Sunset's" The Oppenheim Group. Here are some facts about the Netflix...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!. The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed. The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Why Vanessa Villela Went From Soap Star to Selling Sunset Realtor

Chrishell Stause isn't the only Selling Sunset cast member to have soap star-turned-realtor on her resume. Viewers will become acquainted with new addition Vanessa Villela when Selling Sunset's fourth season premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix. Villela is a successful actress from Mexico who has starred in several hit telenovelas, including En otra piel, Una Maid en Manhattan and Eva Luna. So how on Earth did Villela find herself on Netflix's docu-series about Los Angeles real estate? Eager to learn more about Villela's path to Selling Sunset, we arranged for an exclusive chat with Villela, who shed light on her unexpected journey. In the Q &...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claims That She's The 'Villain' Of The Netflix Show

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is best described as a marriage between two of reality television's best offshoots: luxurious real estate properties and chaotic “friend” groups. Fans gobbled up the first three seasons, prompting the streaming platform to green light two more. The Season 4 trailer in fact just dropped recently, and it’s a beautiful mess with a lot of big question marks. Ahead of the premiere, though, Christine Quinn discussed the “villain” title that she gets labeled with a lot due to the series.
TV SERIES
People

WATCH: The Selling Sunset Cast Is Stepping Out for Season 4 — and Introducing Some New Friends

The ladies of Selling Sunset are back — and they've got a few new friends they'd like to introduce fans to. In a new teaser released by Netflix on Monday, above, the cast of the hit real estate reality show — including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan — step out in all-white outfits before striking a pose on a dramatic Los Angeles rooftop.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Raise Your Hand If Christine And Emma's Selling Sunset Drama Has You Confused

Welcome to the world of Selling Sunset, where the shoes are fierce and the rivalries are even fiercer. While the first three seasons of Netflix’s hit series have plenty of frenemy drama, Season 4 turned up the heat when an enemy from Christine Quinn’s past, Emma Hernan, joined the cast. The two realtor have a pretty rocky history that came to a major head in Season 4, but with two very different sides of the story, Christine and Emma’s Selling Sunset drama is v hard to follow.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
realitytitbit.com

Who is Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend in 2021?

After huge success with its first season back in 2019, Netflix series Selling Sunset is back in 2021 with season 5. The show dropped 10 new episodes onto the streaming service on November 24th. Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzerald, Maya Vander and the rest of the Oppenheim Group realtors are back...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Emma Hernan looked very different before joining Selling Sunset

Emma Hernan joins the Selling Sunset ladies in an attempt to sell listings. But the question is, how did she look pre-surgery?. Netflix’s fourth season of the real estate show sees newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela showcase their talents at The Oppenheim Group. As Botox has even been sold...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Christian Dumontet Wiki: Facts about “Selling Sunset” Star, Christine Quinn’s Husband

Selling Sunset season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 24, and there’s already ex-drama. As Christine Quinn feuds with her costar, Emma Hernan, for bringing up an ex, the show’s fans and Quinn’s followers are curious about the personal life of the realtor with the panache for a bold red lip. Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, never fails to intrigue her social media followers. Especially since it’s become known that most of his persona on the show is made up for anonymity. Who is Christian Richard? The real person has the impressive background of a self-made entrepreneur that’s worth looking at in this Christian Richard wiki.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor#Real Estate#The Oppenheim Offices#Og Selling Sunset#Emma Leigh Co#Yankee Trader Seafood#Beyond Meat#The Oppenheim Group#Express Online
realitytitbit.com

Who was Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela's sister and what happened?

Vanessa Villela has joined The Oppenheim Group, in time for several listings to be sold on Selling Sunset. She opened up about her sister…. She is one of two realtors who Jason has recruited, alongside Emma Hernan. Feeling so welcomed, Vanessa got emotional about her sibling. The Netflix star revealed...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Chrishell Stause on Where She Stands With Christine Quinn Ahead of 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 (Exclusive)

There's no love lost between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. That's really the best way to describe their relationship, or lack thereof. Stause says she's no longer going to be avoiding the elephant in the room -- where she stands with Quinn after trying to play nice amid three tumultuous seasons. Things finally hit a boiling point in season 4, so buckle up!
TV SERIES
Parade

Feuds! Friends! Million-Dollar Mansions! What to Expect From Selling Sunset Season 4

It’s been more than a year since Season 3 of Selling Sunset premiered in August 2020, so it’s been a long wait, but Netflix finally revealed that the fourth season of its “docusoap” will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with all the multimillion-dollar mansions, friendships, feuds, and fashion that fans expect as it follows the drama-filled lives of the top real estate agents at L.A.’s The Oppenheim Group.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae El Moussa on Finale Confrontation With Christine Quinn and Season 5 (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
undertheradarmag.com

Selling Sunset (Season Four)

Nov 24, 2021 By Lily Moayeri Photography by Netflix Web Exclusive. Sky-high spike heels, super-brief bottoms, hair that is short in one shot and long in another, nails like talons and lipstick that arrives in the room before its wearer does. The new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the unscripted real estate series revolving around the uber-attractive agents of the luxury real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, is back for its fourth season. “Hiyeeee…”
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset: Who is the man Emma and Christine both dated?

Selling Sunset season four drops on Netflix this week, and much of the drama centres around Christine Quinn and new star Emma Hernan. As the series unfolds, we see Christine taking some time away from The Oppenheim Group to give birth to her son CJ. While she's gone, Jason Oppenheim seeks the help of Emma (who has been a part of the agency for years) to take on some more listings - a bit like maternity cover for Christine.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy