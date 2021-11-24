ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Maddow Says Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Names 'Sound Really Gay'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The MSNBC host said "they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the Lesbian...

Robert Frost
3d ago

The real question is why do Democrat men behave more effeminately than their women, while Democrat women look like men?

Reply(3)
9
Gale Mac.
3d ago

That’s great ! I guess more people will support them is it turns out they are indeed gay. Win win 👍🏼

Reply(1)
9
313 BORN
3d ago

That's funny coming from a person pretending to be a white man.

Reply
11
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
CNN

January 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

(CNN) — The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued five new subpoenas on Tuesday targeting right-wing extremist groups that were involved in the attack, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The subpoenas went to the Proud Boys and its leader Enrique Tarrio, as well as the Oath...
The Independent

‘How many more need to die’: Pressure on Fox News to ditch Tucker Carlson’s documentary calling 6 Jan riot a false flag

Fox News has been urged to not air Tucker Carlson’s documentary series on the 6 January riots at the Capitol after its trailer drew severe backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.The Anti Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate organisation that was founded in 1913, has “strongly” urged Fox News to “reconsider airing this programme”, which is set to premiere next week on Fox Nation. Mr Carlson’s documentary series claims to “tell the true story” of the Capitol riots and appears to float a conspiracy theory that the incident was orchestrated by the US government. “In a trailer for Patriot Purge,...
Fox News

CNN article declares 'There's nothing more frightening... than an angry White man' after Rittenhouse trial

CNN raised eyebrows over an article plastered on its website targeting "angry White men" following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. "The specter of the angry Black man has been evoked in politics and popular culture to convince White folks that a big, bad Black man is coming to get them and their daughters… But as I've watched three separate trials about White male violence unfold across the US these past few weeks – the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the Ahmaud Arbery death trial and the civil case against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville – I've come to a sobering conclusion: There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man," CNN writer/producer John Blake wrote on Saturday.
theridgewoodblog.net

Liberty Media Chairman : “I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists”

Ridgewood NJ, CNN is getting a new owner. Liberty Media chairman John Malone, who sits on the Discovery Communications Inc. board of directors, wants to see left-wing CNN revert back to nonpartisan journalism following the completion of a merger that would put the liberal network under the Discovery umbrella. “I...
Newsweek

Newsweek

