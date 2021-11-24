Rachel Maddow Says Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Names 'Sound Really Gay'
The MSNBC host said "they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the Lesbian...www.newsweek.com
The MSNBC host said "they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the Lesbian...www.newsweek.com
The real question is why do Democrat men behave more effeminately than their women, while Democrat women look like men?
That’s great ! I guess more people will support them is it turns out they are indeed gay. Win win 👍🏼
That's funny coming from a person pretending to be a white man.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 36