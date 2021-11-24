‘Harper’s law’ will not be retrospective, says Raab, as lawyers express disquiet

Lissie Harper Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

A new law that will bring in mandatory life sentence for offenders who kill emergency services workers while committing crimes will not be retrospective, Dominic Raab has said.

The justice secretary’s statement means that the killers of PC Andrew Harper, who died in on duty, will not have their sentences extended.

However, lawyers have expressed disquiet over the plan, warning it was a “knee-jerk” response to Harper’s killing that will result in injustices.

Lissie Harper, his widow, has led a two-year campaign to change the law after he was killed while answering a late-night burglary call. The court of appeal previously rejected an attempt by the attorney general to increase the sentences handed down to the officer’s killers.

The justice secretary told BBC Breakfast: “That is one of the things that made us look very carefully and focus on changing the law, but of course it only applies to crimes and sentences going forward; I think that’s the right thing to do.”

The so-called Harper’s law is expected to make it on to the statute books through an amendment to the existing police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, meaning it is likely to get royal assent and become law early next year.

Harper, 28, died from his injuries when he was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a winding country road as the trio fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on the night of 15 August 2019.

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were jailed for 13 years iover the manslaughter of the Thames Valley police officer. Long, the leader of the group, admitted manslaughter, while Cole and Bowers, his passengers, were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey. All three were cleared of murder by the jury.

The sentences prompted Harper to lobby the government to better protect emergency services workers on the front line.

However, Richard Atkinson, former chairman of the Law Society’s criminal law committee, described the plan as “very dangerous”.

He pointed out that manslaughter already carries a maximum sentence of life, that judges can and do impose.

He told the Guardian: “There will be occasions where it will be exceedingly harsh to impose a life sentence in certain circumstances, and therefore unjust. Taking away the discretion of judges and making it mandatory is very worrying.”

Atkinson said that under the change someone who kills a police officer by accident could face a life sentence whereas someone who tries to kill a police officer would not. He said: “If I push a police officer as I run away, and they stumble and hit their head and die, then that’s manslaughter and I would get life. But if I’ve stabbed them two or three times, and they don’t die, then I don’t face life.”

He said the proposal flouted the principle of equality before the law by treating the lives of emergency workers more highly than anyone else.

He added: “It’s a knee-jerk reaction to a specific instance … [PC Harper’s death] was particularly nasty incident, and there are few, if any, who would have sympathy with the perpetrators of that particular crime. But that doesn’t mean that it is of general applicability.”

Matthew Scott, a criminal barrister and blogger, agreed. He said: “I think the maxim that hard cases make bad law applies here.”

Speaking to the BBC he said: “It blurs the distinction between murder and manslaughter. To remove all discretion from judges in cases of manslaughter of emergency worker would be quite wrong.”

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill is currently being considered in the House of Lords and peers and MPs would have to agree to the proposed amendment to introduce the new law as part of the legislation.

Lissie Harper said: “Emergency services workers require extra protection. I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society. That protection is what Harper’s law will provide, and I am delighted that it will soon become a reality.”

Police officers, National Crime Agency officers, prison officers, custody officers, firefighters and paramedics are all defined as emergency services workers.