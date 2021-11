The advisory council and staff of Heartland Farm believe its mission and ministry is more urgent than ever. As a ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, the Farm serves as a learning center foworkshops on cooking, spinning and weaving, composting, and more; for training in permaculture, organic gardening, and sustainability practices; and for volunteers and visitors from around the world. Of utmost importance, the Farm allows individuals to retreat from the hustle and bustle of life, to grow in the Spirit, and to feel the healing touch of nature.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 HOURS AGO