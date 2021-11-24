ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Courage is Contagious | Opinion

By Jim DeMint
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the reasons Republicans duck hard fights is that the Left today seems like a three-headed...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

What Donald Trump has said about running in 2024

None of the US’s recent one-term presidents have run for another term after being defeated. Gerald Ford considered a run against his vanquisher Jimmy Carter in 1980 but ultimately stayed away, and neither Mr Carter nor George HW Bush were ever expected to make a serious play for another term. Donald Trump, though, sees things differently.The Florida resident is clearly considering a run for president in 2024, and there have frequently been reports that an announcement may be imminent. These have so far come to nothing, but Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party means that until he decides...
ELECTIONS
floridianpress.com

Democrats Want Trump To Run in 2024

President Joe Biden (D) has made waves this week after confirming he will seek re-election in 2024, but what about former President Donald Trump (R)? A concerning number of Democrats now want to see Trump run in 2024. Amid sinking poll numbers, some south of 40%, and his recent 79th...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jim Demint
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic#American#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

New York Times editorial writer hails 'Republicans we're thankful for': Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger among

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle commemorated Thanksgiving with a piece hailing "The Republicans we're thankful for." "It has been a tough year for fans of American democracy. The sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6 set the tone. Former President Donald Trump’s chokehold on the Republican Party continues to fuel its most unhinged impulses and elements. More than two-thirds of Republicans buy the lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cottle began her piece on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Bucks County Courier Times

Guest Opinion: Brian Fitzpatrick's infrastructure vote was cold calculation, not courage

My friend Jim Greenwood is a great Republican public servant of Bucks County. But I'm afraid he gives our current Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick too much credit. For Fitzpatrick's closely divided district, the vote was a no-brainer. The legislation will deliver more than $16 billion to Pennsylvania for roads, bridges, public transit, clean energy and clean water. That latter category includes a whopping $10 billion to clean up PFAS water contamination, a massive issue for Bucks County voters. Every single representative near us, in eastern PA, NJ and Delaware, from both parties, voted for it. It would have taken shocking political bravery not to.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy