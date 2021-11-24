Hannah Monroe earns All-Conference honors

Nine players from the No. 1 University of Jamestown women's volleyball team earned all-conference honors as the GPAC released their postseason awards Tuesday. Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.), Anna Holen (SR/LaMoure, N.D.), Corina Huff (SR/Pequot Lakes, Minn.), and Jayla Ritter (SR/Forest Lake, Minn.) were named to the first team. Hegerle currently leads the Jimmies with 291 kills and is posting a .327 hitting percentage. Holen is second on the team with 263 kills and 419 digs. Huff has a team-best .414 hitting percentage, is second with 82 blocks, and is fourth on the team with 235 kills. Ritter leads the team with 116 blocks and is second with a .383 attack percentage.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO