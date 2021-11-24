ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three California women in line to succeed President Biden. Imagine the possibilities

By Jack Ohman
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the announcement that Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) is retiring at 81, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will most likely become, at 88, president pro tempore of the U. S. Senate. That would put Feinstein fourth in line for the presidency, behind Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy...

Comments / 128

Susan Garvin
3d ago

I can’t even imagine. Crime is up, and they do nothing but release or do not prosecute or stand for safety for our country. They seem aloof to our needs while spouting off the injustices that aren’t there.

Reply(3)
35
The Glitch
3d ago

with this current circus administration democrats will loose the next two elections. as an independent voter they will never get my vote in 2024.

Reply(3)
23
truanadashadapresure
3d ago

imagine the possibilities when no one is competent? if no one is competent it gives a false demonstration that women are not good at this position. these women are not Angela Merkel. the US gives soccer trophies. Germany does not

Reply
8
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
The Independent

‘Outrageous’: Pelosi condemns McCarthy for GOP’s ‘bigoted rhetoric’ in wake of Boebert attack on Omar

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives issued a furious joint statement condemning Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP officials for failing to discipline their members for “inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric” in the wake of the latest attack against US Rep Ilhan Omar.“Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous,” they said in a statement on 26 November.“We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront...
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
