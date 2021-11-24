Peru's chief of staff stashed $20,000 in palace bathroom

Vladimiro Montesinos, the jailed former intelligence chief of Peru's disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has been handed a 17-year prison sentence for the 1990s kidnapping of a journalist. Montesinos has been imprisoned since 2001 on a 25-year jail term for human rights violations, and under Peruvian law is considered to have already served the additional, shorter sentence handed down late Thursday. Gustavo Gorriti, a harsh critic of Fujimori's autocratic regime, was kidnapped from his home by soldiers late on April 5, 1992 -- the night Fujimori, with support from the armed forces, announced he was dissolving parliament and suspending Peru's constitution. The journalist, who worked for Spanish newspaper El Pais, was kept at a military prison until his release several days later following diplomatic pressure from Spain.

