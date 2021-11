Strong demand for business computers following the launch of Windows 11 has left both Dell and HP with better-than-expected results for their most recent financial results. Dell said it had a record-breaking quarter between July and September this year, as “strong” demand for commercial PC systems and workstations, high-end consumer devices, and gaming machines, saw it report $28.4 billion in Q3 2021 revenue, up 21% compared to the same period last year, as total earnings reached $3.9 billion.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO