ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

By DANIEL NIEMANN and FRANK JORDANS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z2wu_0d5iCHKl00
Virus Outbreak Germany 100K Deaths FILE - A woman lights candles forming a giant cross in memory of coronavirus victims in Germany in Zella-Mehlis, Germany, April 17, 2020. Germany is set to mark 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, passing a somber milestone that several of its neighbors crossed months ago but which some in Western Europe's most populous nation had hoped to avoid. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File) (Jens Meyer)

ESCHWEILER, Germany — (AP) — As Germany inches toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, the country's leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats announced the measure, along with the creation of a standing emergency committee, at the start of a news conference laying out the deal his party and two others have agreed to form a new government.

“Sadly, the coronavirus still hasn't been beaten,” Scholz said. “Every day we see new records as far as the number of infections are concerned.”

German officials — from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel to state governors and the three parties now poised for power — have been criticized for failing to take decisive steps to flatten the curve of infections during the transition period since September's nation election.

Doctors and virologists have been warning for months that Germany faces a surge in new cases that could overwhelm its health care system, even as senior politicians politicians dangled the prospect of further lifting pandemic restrictions.

"Nobody had the guts to take the lead and announce unpopular measures,” said Uwe Janssens, who heads the intensive care department at the St. Antonius hospital in Eschweiler, west of Cologne.

“This lack of leadership is the reason we are here now,” he said.

Doctors like Janssens are bracing for an influx of coronavirus patients as confirmed cases hit fresh daily highs that experts say is also being fueled by vaccine skeptics.

Resistance to getting the shot — including the one developed by German company BioNTech together with U.S. partner Pfizer — remains strong among a sizeable minority of the country. Vaccination rates have stalled at 68% of the population, far short of the 75% or higher that the government had aimed for.

“We’ve increasingly got younger people in intensive care,” said Janssens. "The amount of time they’re treated is significantly longer and it blocks intensive care beds for a longer period.”

Older people who got vaccinated early in 2021 are also seeing their immunity wear off, making them vulnerable to serious illness again, he said. Echoing problems seen during the initial vaccine rollout, authorities have struggled to meet demand for boosters even as they tried to encourage holdouts to get their first shot.

Some German politicians are suggesting it's time to consider a vaccine mandate, either for specific professions or for the population as a whole. Austria took that step last week, announcing COVID-19 shots will become compulsory for all starting in February after seeing a similar reluctance to get vaccinated fuel fresh outbreaks and hospitalizations.

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said in June that she didn’t favor such a measure.

Scholz, who is currently finance minister under Merkel, had initially refused to be drawn on whether he would back compulsory COVID-19 shots.

But speaking alongside the leaders of the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, Scholz said Wednesday that the new government will require staff in care homes to get vaccinated. He said an expansion of the measure could be considered, without elaborating.

A fund of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) will also be established to provide bonus payments to carers in hospitals and nursing homes, he said

The three parties recently used their parliamentary majority to pass a law that replaces the existing legal foundations for pandemic restrictions with narrower measures, starting Wednesday. These include a requirement for workers to provide their employers with proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. The change was criticized by Merkel's center-right Union bloc as making it harder for Germany’s 16 governors to impose hard lockdowns.

Merkel's spokesman acknowledged Wednesday that “there are many experts who doubt that what's been decided so far, as sensible and important as it is, will be enough to slow the wave (of infections).”

Germany's disease control agency on reported a record 66,884 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, and 335 deaths. The total death toll from COVID-19 stood at 99,768 since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute said. German weekly Die Zeit, which conducts its own count based on local health authority figures, said the 100,000 threshold had already been passed.

Meanwhile, health authorities in five eastern states and Bavaria have activated an emergency system to coordinate the distribution of 80 seriously ill patients to other parts of the country. Earlier this month, two patients were taken from southern Germany to Italy for treatment, a significant change from last year, when Italian patients were being sent to German hospitals.

Germany boasted almost four times as many intensive care beds per capita as Italy had then, a factor that experts say was key to the low German death toll at the time.

Since January, Germany has had to cut its ICU capacity by 4,000 beds due to lack of staff, many of whom have quit because of the pressure they endured earlier in the pandemic.

“It’s hard for people to cope with this, physically and psychologically,” Janssens said of the situation doctors and nurses face in the coming months.

“We'll survive, somehow,” he added.

The World Health Organization's European office warned this week that availability of hospital beds will again decide how well the region copes with the expected rise in cases over the coming months — along with vaccination rates.

Based on current trends, Europe could see another 700,000 deaths reported across the 53-nation region by next spring, with 49 countries expected to see “high or extreme stress in intensive care units,” the agency said Tuesday.

____

Frank Jordans reported from Berlin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Germany#Covid#Eschweiler#Ap#Social Democrats#St Antonius
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper in a ceremony full of pomp at Rome's Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella. An aerial acrobatics display by both countries' air forces followed, trailing the colours of the Italian and French flags across a clear autumn sky over the capital. Later, Macron held a private audience with Pope Francis, against the backdrop of a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
Gephardt Daily

Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday

Nov. 21 (UPI) — Germany is facing a “national emergency” with record coronavirus infections while neighbor Austria will become the first western European nation on Monday to enter a nationwide lockdown also because of a surge in cases and deaths. The two nations are contributing to Europe’s 15% weekly surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Germany faces winter of stagnation as Covid surge savages eurozone economy

Europe’s recovery is under threat from surging Covid cases and energy prices as its biggest economy faces a winter of stagnation, experts have warned. The intensification of the crisis came amid a fresh collapse in business confidence in Germany and record case numbers across a host of European countries, heightening fears over the return of crippling lockdowns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRM

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France and Britain appealed Thursday for European assistance, promised stepped-up efforts to combat people-smuggling networks and also traded blame and barbs in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly sinking that again shone a light on the scale and complexity of Europe’s migration problems.
EUROPE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy