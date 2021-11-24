Thanksgiving in Texas: Life's simple gifts are top of mind for Texans affected by pandemic

AUSTIN — The joy of seeing friends’ children playing together. The hugs received in recent weeks and the hugs yet to come. The thrill of watching ballgames on an array of big-screen TVs at a sports bar. And just waking up in the morning with a heart full of hope instead of fear.

In an ordinary time, such innocent pleasures might be taken in and just as quickly set aside without a second thought. But on Thursday, they will be front and center in the minds of several Texans whose lives were upended over the past 20 months as they gather with friends and family and sit down for the holiday meal so many were deprived of a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic continued its deadly march.

For the Texans who share their stories here, and for countless others anticipating something resembling normalcy, the thanks they'll be giving are made more profound by their basic simplicity.

"All I can really say about being back to normal is I cherish it," said Norm Andrighetti, who has been a bartender for most of his working life. When the pandemic forced the virtual shutdown of the restaurant industry statewide in March 2020, he was among the countless service-industry workers without a job.

He said at the time he felt lost and alone.

Andrighetti's fortunes improved once the lockdowns were gradually lifted. Whenever he lost a job before the pandemic, Andrighetti, who lives in nightlife-rich Austin, knew there'd be another one soon available. Now, he takes nothing for granted.

"I’m so thankful to be able to go to work," he said. "I’m so thankful that we can go to restaurants again. I’m so thankful for sports on TV again. I’m very thankful and excited about eating Thanksgiving dinner with my family."

Thankful for vaccines

One of the chief reasons for the growing sense of confidence this Thanksgiving is the widespread availability of COVID vaccines. At first they were available only to people 65 and over or those with health conditions that would put them in grave danger should they contract the virus. In time, they'd become open to nearly everyone.

But as Thanksgiving approached a year ago, vaccines were little more than a promise and not yet approved for distribution.

One of the Texans who played an anonymous role in their development was Calily Bien. When the pandemic struck, she was healthy, in the latter half of her 30s and childless. Most importantly, as Bien said, she was "not afraid of being a guinea pig" and wanted to "do my part" in the herculean effort to bring a safe and effective vaccine to the market in the desperate effort to arrest the fast-spreading virus.

Bien volunteered to be a test subject for the trials conducted by the pharmaceutical company Moderna. She was given two shots over the course of a few weeks and told to live her life as normally as one could in the middle of a pandemic.

It turned out Bien was part of the placebo group. But when it came her turn to get the actual vaccines, Bien did not hesitate. She said she's amazed that the medical industry made "such great strides in the past 20 months since COVID blew up our lives."

"I don't have a child, but I know so many family and friends who have children," Bien said. "I don't know if 'excited' is even the right word, but I'm just relieved that they had an option for their kids before Thanksgiving. So being able to see that happiness after a year and a half is pretty phenomenal."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services , nearly 60% of Texans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated. Among Texans 65 and older, it's well over 80%. The trend line in Texas for COVID cases this year also compare favorably with the trend heading into Thanksgiving season a year ago.

On Thanksgiving Day 2020, the seven-day caseload average in Texas was 11,344, according to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University . That average had been climbing for weeks and would continue, cresting in mid-January with a seven-day average of 23,193. A sharp decline coinciding with the vaccines' rollout followed soon after that.

Fast-forward to the start of this year's Thanksgiving season and the seven-day caseload is around 2,400. That's just about one-tenth of last year's figure, and it's part of a decline that took hold in mid-September. The present decline curve appears to be flattening, causing at least some concerns among health officials.

Thankful they could help others

COVID-19 and coronavirus were not yet household words in late winter 2020 when Richard Garivey and his wife, Shauna, thought they'd been laid low by Texas' notorious spring allergies. But they both received positive COVID test results after learning that someone who visited their barbecue cookoff tent at the Houston Rodeo in early March had contracted the virus.

Neither required hospitalization. And when Richard Garivey learned he was a good candidate as a COVID survivor to donate blood plasma for an experimental treatment for others who were sick, he immediately volunteered.

Although a study by the National Institutes of Health released in August showed "no significant benefit of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 outpatients with early symptoms," Garivey said he is proud of the fact that he was able to donate as much as he possibly could for as long as he possibly could in the effort to help others.

Having come through COVID, he said, has made him more appreciative.

"I'm thankful to be here, thankful my family's good to go and thankful to have been able to help as many people as I have," said Garivey, who works for a beer distributorship. "I'm blessed to work for a family company that takes care of his employees. My company never let the doubt in my mind that my job would be there. And they were behind me 100%."

Daniel Knight, a lawyer in Houston, also fell victim to COVID early in the pandemic. He experienced what he called "all of the textbook symptoms," plus a pulse that raced to twice his normal resting rate. He isolated himself from his wife and their two preteens. His Christian faith, Knight said, compelled him to join the plasma therapy experiment after his recovery.

This Thanksgiving, his parents and in-laws will join his family. And, he said, he won't have to worry that "someone with the sniffles" might jeopardize the health of the others.

"We will eat, pray, and hopefully laugh — perhaps even watch some football," Knight said. "But whatever we do, we will be able to do it together."

The pandemic and his own battle with COVID, he said, have not shaken his faith.

"The loneliness of the pandemic hurt a lot of people in a lot of different ways, but I never felt alone," Knight said. "I’m very thankful for that. Second is that our faith gives us resilience to deal with tragedy. And with that resilience, we can help others to deal with tragedy, as well."

Thankful for health professionals

As president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital, Dr. Marc Boom and his team have been in the center of COVID's bull's-eye every day since the virus writhed its way into Texas. The system of six facilities has won praise for the sheer volume of COVID patients treated and for the several medical innovations it developed as the pandemic intensified.

It also generated controversy for being the nation's first hospital system to require employees to be vaccinated, and then severing ties with those who refused.

Boom said he is awed by and thankful for the dedication of the doctors, nurses and staff members who have endured through four COVID surges where the inpatient count peaked at 850.

“We treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients as the Houston Methodist team rallied to uphold our sacred obligation to put our patients first," Boom said. "Our teams have also given almost 1 million vaccines and have provided life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments to more than 15,200 individuals.

"I am in awe watching them," he added. "Thankfully, we are seeing a steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Finally, we can gather with family and friends this holiday — if everyone is vaccinated.”

Thankful for the gift of hope

A year ago, Carlos Sanchez was still grappling with the physical and emotional fallout of his battle with COVID. The virus had struck him on his 60th birthday in July. Days later, the veteran former journalist and now the communications director for Hidalgo County's government was in the hospital not certain that he would survive.

Sanchez approached Thanksgiving 2020 with trepidation as COVID cases surged. This year, he said, that sense of dread has finally lifted.

"I live in a community with one of the highest vaccination rates in the state," Sanchez said. "My lungs are healing and my memory lapses have decreased. As for my mental well-being? For the first time in more than a year, I am once again hopeful about the future. It's that hope that I am thankful for this holiday season."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Thanksgiving in Texas: Life's simple gifts are top of mind for Texans affected by pandemic