Oklahoma firefighter with perfect timing saves life of local doctor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They say timing is everything, and one Oklahoma firefighter appeared at just the right moment to save a life.

Near Enid, Robert Breckenridge enjoys his life that includes one big, rambunctious dog named Riley.

But one day when Dr. Breckenridge was getting out of his car, Riley did something unexpected.

“I got an injury, and the injury was a head injury because my dog knocked me over. And I hit face down and I suffered a concussion and I was knocked out for a while. Then about fifteen minutes after the injury, I was inside and that’s when Tyler rang the doorbell,” Breckenridge said.

Fortunately, an off-duty firefighter named Tyler Vanover showed up at the right time.

“Well, I was actually in town and driving around. I stopped and talked to his neighbors. And his uh, his neighbors mention that they haven’t seen or heard from him in a while. So I just went over there to go check on him. I went up and knocked on the door and uh, found Doc,” Vanover, a Waukomis volunteer firefighter, said.

Vanover knew Dr. Breckenridge needed immediate help, so he quickly called for an ambulance.

“I’ll say it was a Godsent incidence because I believe in miracles and that was definitely a miracle,” Breckenridge said.

“I was put in the right place at the right time, for sure,” said Vanover.

Due to Vanover’s quick actions, Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are pleased to recognize him with the Proud to Serve award.

Vanover was also awarded $500 that he donated to the Waukomis Volunteer Fire Department.

