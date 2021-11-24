ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. to take new salary in Bitcoin, give $1 million of digital currency to fans

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. joins the list of athletes who are joining the cryptocurrency world.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver announced on social media this week that he will receive his new salary in Bitcoin in partnership with Square Inc.'s (SQ) Cash App. Beckham will also give away $1 million in Bitcoin to fans.

"It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin," Beckam wrote on Twitter.

The three-time Pro Bowler parted ways with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month and signed a one-year contract with the Rams reportedly worth up to $4.25 million with a base salary of $750,000.

In October, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also announced that he'd take a portion of his salary in Bitcoin in a similar partnership with Cash App. Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence joined the crypto craze back in April when he joined forces with investment app Blockfolio and placed his signing bonus into a cryptocurrency account.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

