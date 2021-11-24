Chef Abra Berens shines a spotlight on grains and legumes in new book

Claudia Fleming isn't sure about the bomboloni. The taste is there, and so is the texture. It's the shape that has her rethinking. The sugar-dusted doughnuts are part of the dessert menu Fleming developed for Ci Siamo, the latest opening from Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). Each doughnut looks like a flower, with six petals for easy tearing, easy dipping (into the chocolate amaro that comes on the side), and—most important to Fleming—easy sharing. But Fleming, the legendary pastry chef who stepped into her new role as USHG's Executive Pastry Director last April, said, "It's very hard to get the cooking time right, and I don't know, you look at something for a really long time and you say 'Is that really a good idea?'"
Comments / 0