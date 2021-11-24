ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Solon, VA

Mount Solon man held without bond amid child sex abuse allegations

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago

MOUNT SOLON — A man was jailed without bond Monday on 35 felony charges amid allegations he molested two young girls in 2018.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Joseph C. Frazier, 24, of Mount Solon, is facing 24 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 11 counts of forcible sodomy. The sodomy charges carry the potential of life in prison.

The sheriff's office said the investigation of Frazier was prompted by a referral from Child Protective Services. Authorities said Frazier went to the sheriff's office in Verona for an interview, and said he later reportedly confessed to sexually abusing both girls.

The alleged abuse took place at a residence in Mount Solon, according to the sheriff's office, when both girls were under the age of 10.

Frazier is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Mount Solon man held without bond amid child sex abuse allegations

