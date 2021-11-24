ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB'S Vasle: We must provide room for maneuver in case of worsening of pandemic

By Joel Frank
Cover picture for the articleEuropean Central Bank governing council member and Slovenian central bank head Boštjan Vasle on Wednesday said that the bank must provide sufficient room for maneuver in the event of a further worsening of the pandemic and economic situations. However, added Vasle, the bank must also provide for maneuver in the event...

WNMT AM 650

ECB must be attentive and vigilant on inflation: de Guindos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must be “attentive” and “vigilant” with regard to inflation as a lingering price shock could seep into underlying price growth via wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. De Guindos said that inflation expectations remain anchored but if industrial bottlenecks...
BUSINESS
