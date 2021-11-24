ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Hawkeye': Marvel's resident 'dad' gets his own Disney+ superhero show (and a new partner!)

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Over the past decade, Marvel fans have witnessed the Avengers’ ace archer Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) battle cosmic invaders in New York, travel through time and space, and even throw down with Thanos. What they haven’t seen is Jeremy Renner ’s superhero brush his teeth or attend a Broadway show with his kids.

“When he's out in public, he's in costume with the Avengers and fighting aliens,” says Renner. But the new Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (first two episodes streamed Wednesday, then weekly) catches up with the title do-gooder as he goes on a leisurely holiday vacation to New York City, downplays his celebrity and takes on street-level bad guys – all part of Clint’s journey as much as the huge, galactic stuff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . “He's always been very human and so accessible that way, but now we have to see him fumble around with patience and tolerance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIv4R_0d5i8NWE00
Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) team up for a Christmastime adventure in Marvel's "Hawkeye" series. CHUCK ZLOTNICK/MARVEL STUDIOS

At least he gets a new running buddy. The six-episode series finds Clint in Manhattan with his kids to see  “Rogers: The Musical” (the big showstopper: “We Could Do This All Day”), a cheesy Broadway spectacular based on the Avengers’ heroic exploits .

The night before they're due to leave, Clint sees news reports about a masked figure on the loose wearing the costume of the assassin Ronin, the mantle Clint wore tearing a bloody path through the criminal underworld after Thanos wiped his family (and half the population) out of existence for five years (see: “Avengers: Endgame” ).

Clint seeks out the culprit and discovers it's Kate Bishop ( Hailee Steinfeld ) under the mask. She's an ace with a bow and arrow who idolizes Hawkeye, accidentally happens upon the Ronin outfit and finds herself targeted by the vengeful bros of the Tracksuit Mafia. Clint sends his kids home, promising he'll return in time for Christmas, but that leaves him only six days to keep Kate (as well as Lucky the Pizza Dog) safe and settle old scores.

Ranked: Every Marvel superhero movie (including the new epic 'Eternals')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9MRg_0d5i8NWE00
Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has the physical skills to be a superhero but maybe not quite the mind-set in "Hawkeye." CHUCK ZLOTNICK/MARVEL STUDIOS

Instead of dealing with MCU supervillains, Kate trained to be a protector for her family, including mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga), after a childhood tragedy. “She sees being a hero as something that is just so wonderful and fun and exciting, and you get to jump from one building to another and you're shooting your bow and arrow and you're really good at it,” says Steinfeld, 24.  “But the stakes are a lot higher than she could ever really imagine until Clint finally gets through to her, which takes a minute because she can't get past the fact that it's him and they're on the run together."

Just as "WandaVision" did for a pair of his fellow Avengers, "Hawkeye" makes Clint a more prominent character than ever, but he's still the hard-luck hero whose best friend Black Widow ( Scarlett Johansson ) sacrificed herself to save him in “Endgame.”  He bristles when someone tries to buy dinner for him and his kids. “He's very comfortable in being a superhero: It's his job, it's what he's born to do, to serve, to help, to be actionable,” Renner says. “What he's not comfortable with is the fame.”

Viewing guide: The best order to watch all 26 Marvel movies (including the new 'Eternals')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25C9bT_0d5i8NWE00
Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is uncomfortable with the fame from saving the world in "Hawkeye." MARVEL STUDIOS

What Steinfeld finds “so awesome and beautiful” about their relationship is that “Kate is this refreshing reminder that he is a good person and she is somebody who doesn't define him by his past but sees him for who he is, and realizes that he, much like her, wants to help people and get home and be with his family.”

Compared to "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki," "Hawkeye" is the most down-to-earth Marvel Disney+ project yet. But grounding the MCU has been Hawkeye’s modus operandi since Renner first cameoed as the shadowy S.H.I.E.L.D. secret agent in 2011’s “Thor.”

In 2015, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” introduced audiences to Clint’s family (including Linda Cardellini as his wife, Linda), which brought a dose of humanity to “aliens and interplanetary travel and lightning and hammers and (Chris Hemsworth’s) long flowing hair,” Renner says. That same movie also found Hawkeye having a heart-to-heart pep talk with Wanda Maximoff ( Elizabeth Olsen ) about what it means to step up and be an Avenger.

“That's part of what a superhero is. It requires selflessness,” Renner says. “Is he the MCU dad? Yeah, maybe he is. He's got to do the dirty work, clean up the mess.”

Steinfeld finds Clint to be more of a friend than a father figure, “as adventurous and daring and risk-taking” as Kate.  But he gets a dad moment in a car-chase sequence in which Kate shoots trick arrows out of a speeding car and Clint, while driving, has to set aside the most dangerous ones. “If there was a Hawkeye ride at Disneyland, this would be the ride,” Renner says.

It's moments like that, and performing Renner’s old jump off the building and shoot up in the air bit from 2012's "Avengers," that reminded Steinfeld of why she signed on for the show: “I would even look at him and be like, ‘How are we able to call this work?’ ”

Repeating that signature move several years later was “a little bit more painful” for Renner, but “I’m 50 and in tights. I make that (stuff) look good ,” he jokes. “It's a blessing, man. I take the job seriously, but never lose sight of how much fun I'm having and getting to see her reactions to a lot of things brings me a lot of joy as well.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Hawkeye': Marvel's resident 'dad' gets his own Disney+ superhero show (and a new partner!)

Comments / 1

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Suits Up in New Purple Costume for Marvel's Hawkeye

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will have a purple Christmas when he suits up once more in Marvel's Hawkeye. Inspired by the comic book run by writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja, Hawkeye gives the former Avenger a new look for Christmas — and a new partner. When a threat from his past catches up with him after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly teams with skilled 22-year-old archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), stepping out in Aja-accurate purple costumes to unravel a criminal conspiracy and get back to his family for Christmas.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Marvel Explains Why Hawkeye Can’t Call Spider-Man or Doctor Strange in the Disney+ Series

The arrival of Disney+ series Hawkeye will have Marvel Cinematic Universe archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) dealing with the implications of his post-Snap international vigilante spree as Ronin, which made him enemies among the world’s conventional criminals. Yet, rather than hit up one (or all) of his super-powered Avengers contacts, he instead relies solely on the help of an upstart fangirl and would-be arrow-apprentice in Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). This leads to a rather obvious question, which Marvel’s Kevin Feige now addresses.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Linda Cardellini
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
TVLine

Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Disney+ Releases First Looks at New MCU Shows Coming in 2022

As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to roll out, Disney+ is introducing a new trio of superheroes for your streaming pleasure. A new sizzle reel released on Friday offers our first look at three new MCU series: Moon Knight, a miniseries led by Oscar Isaac; Ms. Marvel, which introduces Iman Vellani as the titular heroine; and She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s cousin. (Click here to watch the footage from all three shows, which begins at the 12:00 mark.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Marvel Universe#Avengers
ComicBook

New Hawkeye TV Spot Shows How Clint Gets His Trick Arrows

In the lead up to Marvel's Hawkeye debut on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, a lot has been made of Clint Barton's trick arrows. The character, played by Jeremy Renner, has long been the best archer in the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's got a few new toys this time around. In the Hawkeye trailers, as well as the extended look released on Disney+ Day, Kate Bishop and Clint are involved in a car chase and the duo have to use a lot of the trick arrows that inhabit Clint's bag. Some may be wondering where all of the fancy new arrows came from, but a recent TV spot shows that they actually aren't that fancy at all.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Addresses His Marvel Future After Disney+ Series

Believe it or not, Jeremy Renner has been playing Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. He first debuted in Thor back in 2011, working with S.H.I.E.L.D. to try and apprehend the God of Thunder, and he hasn't looked back since. Now, after all this time, Renner and Barton finally get their own time in the spotlight with the arrival of Hawkeye, a brand new series on Disney+. Renner stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld who plays Kate Bishop, aka the next in line for the Hawkeye mantle.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Hailee Steinfeld Confirms “It’s Only the Beginning” of MCU Journey

By the time fans have watched both episodes of tomorrow’s Hawkeye premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform, there’s a good chance that Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Pitch Perfect 3) will be the hottest name in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steinfeld is set to join the MCU as Kate Bishop,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Feige's Young Avengers Reaction Goes Viral

Kevin Feige and Hailee Steinfeld are keeping the Young Avengers arrow in the quiver. In the Marvel Studios series premiering November 24 on Disney+, Steinfeld enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as expert archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop, the self-taught protege of eagle-eyed ex-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). During a press conference with the cast of Hawkeye, a cautious Steinfeld looked to the Marvel Studios president and producer before answering a question about Kate Bishop's future as a member of the Young Avengers, a team of young adult superheroes formed after the Avengers disassemble.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jeremy Renner Says the Original Avengers Have Maintained a Close Bond

The Avengers group chat is alive and well. I believe I speak for a lot of fans when I say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been the same since Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson left the franchise following 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Of course, most of us are aware that the original six Avengers have formed a unique bond on and off the camera after sharing the MCU spotlight for a decade and some fans have been curious whether or not they still keep in touch. Now, we can confirm that their friendship is still alive and well today despite the fact that we no longer see them together on screen.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Says She Will Give Herself an Origin Story if Disney Doesn’t

Deadpool 3 has no release date in sight, and information about Marvel Studio’s first R-rated feature film has been hard to come by. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about confirming any details about Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) transition from the Fox Marvel Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018), has revealed she is not ready to let her role go just yet.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Unveils Newly Revamped MCU Timeline

Marvel Studios has been pushing out new projects at a wild rate ever since Marvel fans went 563 days without a movie or series amid the COVID-19 pandemic — until Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision debuted in February 2021. Now, following the November 12, 2021 Disney+ debut of Simu...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy