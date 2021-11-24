ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

LPSO: Suspected drug dealer arrested for second time in two weeks

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMgRm_0d5i7s7W00

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this month, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Reggie Estay, of Larose.

Estay was arrested on November 9 along with three others after “ agents found over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a loaf of packaged bread ,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected drug dealer was arrested again on Monday, November 22.

62-year-old Reese Gravois, of Cut Off was arrested along with Estay during a traffic stop.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ny5H9_0d5i7s7W00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tnJt_0d5i7s7W00
Images courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (Reggie Estay/Reese Gravois)

The traffic stop took place at approximately 3 p.m. and agents identified Gravois as the driver.

“During the stop, an agent’s K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents then searched the vehicle and found around 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

LPSO says the drugs were located “inside the fuse box, near the engine.”

As the investigation unfolded, agents concluded that the methamphetamine belonged to Estay.

“Agents learned Gravois assisted Estay in hiding the drugs inside the vehicle,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents arrested both individuals and Estay and Gravois remain behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing the charges for Estay and Gravois.

  • Estay was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Gravois was charged with Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Bond for both suspects is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Multi-agency manhunt underway for DCI escaped inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Dixon Correctional Institute Thursday morning. According to authorities, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis is on the run. Cheevis, who was serving time for sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd degree battery – and possession of a firearm by […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Larose, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Larose, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Dealer#Brproud#Lpso#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

LDWF: Three teens rescued from Vermilion Bay after vessel capsizes

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) deputies rescued three boys from Vermilion Bay this morning, Nov. 26. LDWF agents were alerted around 6 a.m. about a capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay with two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old clinging to the […]
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Pedestrian killed in accident on I-49 Frontage Rd near Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-49 Frontage Rd. near mile marker 9 Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was walking southbound on Frontage Rd. when they were hit and fatally injured, according to Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen. The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLFY News 10

Drugs seized in overnight traffic stop on I-10 in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Jennings Police Department seized approximately 300 pills of suspected Xanax and over 8 grams of suspected cocaine in an overnight traffic stop in Jennings. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Nov. 23, JPD officers conducting patrol on I-10 stopped a 2009 Acura near mile marker 64 for improper lane usage. […]
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

West Monroe man arrested after stealing over $2,000 worth of equipment from his job and selling it

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Lenwill Street in reference to conducting a follow-up investigation. A local business advised deputies that a current employee had taken tire rims and weights valued at $2,2000 and sold the items. According to deputies, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana State Troopers urge highway safety throughout the holidays

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Louisiana State Police released a statement in reference to highway safety throughout the holidays. An estimated 53.4 million people will travel this holiday season compared to the 47.1 million travelers in 2020. With increase in travel, it could potentially result to an increase in motor […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy