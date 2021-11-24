ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

New Zealand planning to reopen borders to travelers in April

New Zealand's borders will remain closed over the next five months as the country takes precautions to fight the coronavirus, with officials planning to allow some international travelers to enter the nation in April.

Government officials reportedly made the announcement on Wednesday during a news conference.

"A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed," New Zealand's COVID-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins, said, according to Reuters. "This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system."

Under the new strategy, New Zealand will begin allowing fully vaccinated international travelers to enter the country beginning on April 30, the news service noted, adding that those travelers will be made to quarantine for seven days after they arrive.

Vaccinated residents and those with visas who are located in Australia will reportedly be allowed to travel into New Zealand as soon as Jan. 16. Other vaccinated New Zealanders and visa holders who are residing in other countries will be allowed to enter the country as soon as Feb. 13.

The country will no longer provide state quarantine facilities, but instead will require self-isolating, proof of full vaccination, a negative pre-departure test and a COVID-19 test as international travelers arrive into New Zealand, Reuters added.

New Zealand has had some of the strictest pandemic measures in place and has reported about 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the news service.

— Updated at 9:32 a.m.

The Independent

New US ambassador to New Zealand seeks to work with China

Tom Udall the new U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, says he wants to find areas of common ground with China in a region where tensions often run high.Udall, a former U.S. senator from New Mexico held his first press conference in his new role Thursday after presenting his credentials a day earlier. He said the U.S. relationship with China was complex because the two countries disagree over human rights issues and compete economically. “But, at the same time, and this is in the vein of when Richard Nixon went to China, it's talking about ‘How do we...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
