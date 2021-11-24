ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy’s cries of ‘no-one loves me’ recorded on audio file played to murder trial

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqdyq_0d5i6jO000

Recordings of a six-year-old boy crying “no-one loves me” and “no-one’s gonna feed me” before his death have been released as the murder trial of his father and stepmother nears its end.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in hospital from an unsurvivable brain injury after what prosecutors claimed was a “campaign of cruelty”, amounting to “torture”.

Thomas Hughes, 29, and 32-year-old Emma Tustin both deny murdering Arthur, after he suffered a fatal collapse while alone with his stepmother at her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, West Midlands, on June 16 last year.

The pair also face multiple counts of child cruelty, after it was alleged the boy was force-fed salt-laced meals, kept isolated in the home, starved, dehydrated and routinely beaten by the couple.

Hughes sent text messages to Tustin saying to “dig Arthur’s grave”, and “kid’s getting ended when I get back”.

Tustin has claimed Arthur’s fatal head injury was self-inflicted, possibly by throwing himself down the staircase in her hallway, where he was forced to spend “12 to 14 hours” a day as part of the couple’s behavioural regime.

Jurors sitting at Coventry Crown Court have heard the boy had 130 injuries, both old and new, all over his body, including 30 alone on his head and neck.

He did not have his own bed and had to sleep on the lounge floor without a mattress, the court has previously heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHZ2Z_0d5i6jO000
A still from CCTV showing Arthur struggling to his feet, to put his bed away. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Prosecutors have also alleged Tustin and Hughes withheld food and drink, and when they did feed Arthur they poisoned him with salt, leaving him frail and weak.

Tustin has also accepted recording more than 200 audio files of Arthur, while he was being punished, claiming they were to show Hughes how his son was behaving.

Two of the audio files have now been made public for the first time since the trial began last month.

In one, Arthur can be heard crying and pleading: “No-one loves me,” repeating the phrase four times in a 23-second recording.

In another audio file of 44 seconds, Arthur cries “No-one’s gonna feed me” seven times.

Arthur fatally collapsed while he and his father were staying at Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown.

The jury has heard from one witness who described how Arthur looked “broken” just a few weeks after he moved in.

Video of a weakened and frail Arthur, recorded just hours before his collapse and previously played in court, was also released for the first time by West Midlands Police.

The footage, recorded on an internal CCTV camera in the property’s lounge, shows the boy struggling to pick up and then put away his pillow and blanket after waking at 8.36am.

It takes him 28 seconds to get to his knees and finally his feet, with an expression of pain on his face throughout.

Though not present for the alleged fatal assault, Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, is accused of aiding the killing, and also faces three counts of child cruelty. He denies wrongdoing.

Tustin has admitted one count of child cruelty but denies two other similar charges.

The trial, due to sit on Wednesday but since adjourned until later in the week, continues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Brain Injury#Audio Files#Cries#Coventry Crown Court
WBAY Green Bay

Patriarch’s trial in Ethan Hauschultz murder delayed

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed guardian of Ethan Hauschultz is getting at least a three-month delay in his trial on charges stemming from the boy’s murder. Monday, Timothy Hauschultz appeared in Manitowoc County court for a pre-trial conference. He’s charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to delinquency causing death, and being party to the crime of child abuse-intentionally causing harm.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Defense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial sought a plea deal for one defendant and was declined, Arbery's mother's lawyer says

A defense attorney for one of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing asked prosecutors for a plea deal and was declined, an attorney for Arbery's mother told CNN. William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.'s lawyer "asked for a plea deal before resting their case," and "prosecutors declined any plea offer," Lee Merritt, an attorney for Wanda Cooper-Jones, said Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Father beat his 2-month-old daughter because he got angry over the baby’s crying, leaving her blind and brain damaged; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old father was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2019 assault of his 2-month-old daughter. Prosecutors say the defendant beat his infant daughter, leaving her blind, brain damaged and in a medically-induced coma. He admitted to the court that he got angry over his child’s constant crying. That led him to physically beat his daughter. The 37-year-old dad was sentenced on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kicks96news.com

James Kelly, Jr. Murder Trial: Day One

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The court got right down to business on day one of the murder trial of James Kelly, Jr., accused of murder in the killing of Demarcus Houston, whose body was found in four feet of water in a pond in the Hope community in 2019. Testimony was heard from...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Man charged with abducting Cleo Smith gives creepy wink on way to jail

The 36-year-old doll aficionado accused of abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith in Australia appeared to wink creepily at reporters Friday while being transferred to a maximum-security prison. Terence Kelly was photographed making the gesture while being escorted from a police car to a small plane in the town of Carnarvon, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Westwood family seeking answers in loved one’s Thanksgiving murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks eight years that a Westwood family has spent Thanksgiving without a loved one lost to gun violence. In 2013, 24-year-old Jamar Jones was shot and killed in front of his apartment building on Werk Road just days before Thanksgiving. The police investigation found an apartment...
CINCINNATI, OH
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy