ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Tainted Seafood Warning: Oysters Contaminated By Raw Sewage Sickens 20

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 20 people were sickened by contaminated oysters from Maryland after heavy rain caused 25,000 gallons of raw sewage to flow into a Potomac River tributary with no warning from state officials. According to the. , from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, raw sewage flowed into the river,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Tainted Maryland oysters sicken more than 20 people after warning lapse

CALIFORNIA, Md. — A water utility warned last month that an overwhelmed sewage system sent more than 25,000 gallons of waste into a Potomac River tributary. But the Maryland Department of the Environment said it wasn’t until Virginia officials investigating a foodborne illness outbreak reached out two weeks later that officials closed an affected part of the St. Mary’s River, The Baltimore Sun reported.
MARYLAND STATE
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Contaminants in city’s water

The City Council of Albert Lea, the mayor and city staff are quite pleased with themselves after spending $7 million of our taxpayer dollars to build a new, one-million-gallon water tower for the city. City Manager Ian Rigg has said the project will be paid for with water utility rates, which means our water bills are increasing to pay for the cost of this $7 million water tower. According to Mr. Rigg, rates will go up and the tower in total will add about 2% a year for five years and will trail off at that point.
ALBERT LEA, MN
meatpoultry.com

Raw ground beef patties recalled over foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON – Gold Canyon Meat Co., a subsidiary of Phoenix-based Shamrock Foods Co. recalled 6,876 lbs of raw, ground beef patties suspected of being contaminated with pieces of hard, white plastic, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Nov. 15. The products were produced on...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
foodsafetynews.com

Vibrio cases prompt raw oyster warning in South Australia

Dozens of illnesses have been reported in two Australian states linked to the consumption of oysters in the past couple of months. In total, 36 Vibrio parahaemolyticus infections from eating raw oysters have been notified since September 2021 in South Australia, compared to none in 2020 and eight cases in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Sewage#Riverkeeper#The Baltimore Sun#The Associated Press#Mde
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 […]
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul says omicron variant ‘it’s coming’ to New York, announces authority to cut elective surgeries as staffing shortages continue

That’s what New York Governor Kathy Hochul said when she announced the Department of Health will now be permitted to limit non-essential, non-urgent scheduled hospital procedures to ensure capacity. With Government vaccine mandates cutting staff numbers and the COVID-19 cases rising in New York, the measure is the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy