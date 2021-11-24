ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Hospital’s Steve Burton fired for not complying with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 3 days ago

General Hospital’s Steve Burton, who has played the role of Jason Morgan on and off since 1991, is leaving the long-running ABC soap opera after deciding not to get vaccinated. The 51-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday, November 23 to confirm he had been fired by the series for...

