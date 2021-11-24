ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic numbers continue to tick up; 53 more deaths reported, raising recent average

By Melissa Patrick
middlesboronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kentucky heads into a cold Thanksgiving weekend that is sure to keep family gatherings indoors, the metrics to measure the coronavirus continue to go up: New cases and infection rates are up, the share of Kentuckians testing positive is up, and Covid-19 hospitalizations keep rising at an accelerating...

Daily Star

Chenango reports four more COVID deaths

Chenango County just reported that four more people have died of COVID between Oct. 2 and Nov. 3. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have waited for the death certificate to confirm the cause of death," said Isaiah Sutton, Chenango County Public Heath's director of environmental health and code enforcement. "These reports can take upwards of 30 days or more to come in, particularly if place of death is outside Chenango County. In some instances, we have to track them down through the various hospitals and healthcare facilities."
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
pagevalleynews.com

Page County reports rising cases, 3 more deaths, positivity rate up to 10.8%

LURAY, Nov. 22 — Just days prior to thousands of family gatherings planned for this week, new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the county, the health district and statewide. Page County saw new cases nearly double over the past seven days, while also reporting three more COVID-related deaths. That marks eight pandemic fatalities in the county during November, after reporting a dozen in October.
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
US News and World Report

Arizona Reports 3,086 More COVID-19 Cases and 2 More Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge. The 3,086 additional cases and two additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to...
Morganton News Herald

2 COVID-19 deaths reported, active cases continue to drop

Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19. The individuals, both in their 60s, were hospitalized before their deaths and died from COVID-related complications, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. Their deaths brought the total death toll for the county up to 272. “The passing...
Taylor Daily Press

The average number of infections is more than 10,000 per day.

In the week of November 7 to 13, an average of 10,283 new cases of corona were detected daily in Belgium. This is a 27 percent increase over the previous week. This appears Wednesday morning from data from the Sciensano Health Institute. The number of hospital admissions also continues to...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases ticks up Monday | Track the numbers

SAN ANTONIO — Need a vaccine appointment? Click here for the latest information on local vaccine distribution with our ongoing Vaccine Tracker. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:. 239 additional COVID-positive cases were reported Monday; the seven-day moving average of new cases rose to...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Ticks Up To 10.8%, 30 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for all adults on Friday, health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 5,162 cases and 30 deaths. Two people in their 40s were reported among those that died; one was from Anoka county and the other was from Ramsey County. Since the pandemic started, 9,155 Minnesotans have succumbed to the virus, while the state has recorded 871,203 positive cases. The average positivity rate is still on the climb, with a figure of 10.8% as of Nov. 11, due to data lag. An average of over 10% is considered “high risk,” and...
wchstv.com

Pandemic death total in W.Va. nears 4,700 as another 22 deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The coronavirus-related death total in West Virginia climbed to just shy of 4,700 deaths on Wednesday with another 22 deaths reported. State Department of Health and Human Resources' officials announced the latest deaths in a news release. West Virginia’s death total is at 4,698. Here are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death, hospitalization rate remains more than double state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates rose slightly Wednesday as 159 new cases were reported across the nine-county region, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday. The nine-county region’s rolling seven-day new case rate rose to 229 per 100,000 people, up from 221 Monday and remained at more than […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood reports more COVID-19 related deaths

In the last week, Haywood County has mourned the loss of two more people to COVID-19. Both were in their late 50s. As of the date of this release, Haywood County has now lost 152 people to COVID-19. One died at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Nov. 8, and the...
abc12.com

Michigan reports a continued high in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LASNSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has continued to increase throughout the week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,003 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday to Wednesday for a total of 1,276,264. The daily average of 8,502 newly confirmed cases has increased since the report on Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
middlesboronews.com

Beshear says get vaccine, booster to stay safe this Thanksgiving

Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week. “Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,826 COVID cases, 13 deaths as statewide case average increases

New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,826 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the state’s seven-day case average reached its highest point in nearly two months a day before people gather for Thanksgiving. The state’s seven-day average for new positive tests increased to 1,798, up 24% from a week...
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
