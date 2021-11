The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey is pleased to announce that William “Bud” Monaghan has joined the Jewish Federation team as the Director of Regional Security. Monaghan recently retired from his position as Chief of the Cherry Hill Police Department after 26 years of service and started his new position with the Jewish Federation on November 15. Throughout his tenure with the Cherry Hill Police Department, Monaghan built strong working relationships with our Jewish Federation and family of agencies, as well as our entire South Jersey Jewish community.

