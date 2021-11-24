ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How bots help snatch up PlayStation 5 consoles with superhuman speed

By Jackson Ryan
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 12:01 p.m. on Sept. 22, I leaned forward in my computer chair and placed my head on the keyboard, exasperated. In my inbox, an email bearing bad news: "Order update: Order cancelled - Target." Three hours earlier, I'd placed an order for the PlayStation 5. I received a...

The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
#Big W#Consoles#Playstation Store#Playstation 5#Target#Australian
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the...
SHOPPING
dallassun.com

Microsoft's new Windows Xbox app resolves game install headaches

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is now allowing testers to access a new Xbox app for Windows that greatly improves the game install process from the Windows store. According to The Verge, as reported earlier this month, the updated app allows PC gamers to install titles...
SOFTWARE
cogconnected.com

PlayStation 5 Celebrates First Anniversary During Console Shortages

Sony Celebrates One Year of Releasing the PlayStation 5. Sony announced on November 12, 2021, that it has been one year since the PlayStation 5 console has been released for public consumption. Though they did not speak of the number of consoles that have been sold in this particular article, they did talk about what were the most popular games, and the amount that has been currently released for the PlayStation 5. As of September 30th, 2021, there have been over 360 games released for the PlayStation 5 console, with 25 games currently in development in the PlayStation Studios. What may be the most surprising (but also not as surprising, considering how the past year has been) there have been about 4.6 billion hours of gameplay globally on the PlayStation 5 console, with 26 million hours which have been broadcasted.
MLB
gaminginstincts.com

How Nintendo Past Consoles Shaped its Future

Nintendo is quite renowned for a great many things: timeless masterpiece games, gimmick-laden gaming consoles, and cease-and-desists. Among these crowning achievements, Nintendo has tended to stray from industry norms and expectations in the gaming console hardware space. Even in the advent of 4K resolution, 120FPS displays, ray-tracing, and other technological feats, Nintendo remains firmly entrenched to the beat of its own drum, refusing to budge or give in despite pressure from the industry.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Surprise PlayStation Plus Freebie Now Available to Download

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have discovered a bonus freebie for the month of December. In less than two weeks, December's free games -- which have yet to be officially revealed, but have leaked -- will be released. Ahead of that, PS Plus subscribers have a new and unexpected freebie to download, and the freebie involves Rocket League, a game that is free-to-play, but has cosmetic content that can be purchased. This new freebie doesn't involve this content, which is to say it can't be purchased. It's cosmetic content, but it can't be bought. Rather, it's exclusive for PlayStation Plus subscribers. More specifically, with the launch of Season 5, a new Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

Games for Bots

In this article, we are going to dive into the automation of tasks performed by and between human “actors” in a computerized system. During one of the lockdowns in 2020, I created a simple memory game for my kids to play before bedtime. The memory game goes like this:. Pick...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

PS5: Walmart Black Friday sale to feature PlayStation 5 console

If you’re in the hunt for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season, you’re definitely not alone. Limited supply due to the chip shortage and incredibly high demand means the PS5 will be hard to come by. And to date, we’ve seen very few retailers advertise having Sony’s console available for the big shopping day.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

PlayStation Black Friday Sales begins with discounts up to 80% and more

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited just announced that the Black Friday sales for the PlayStation have begun. Malaysian PlayStation gamers can now purchase not only selected discounted PS4 and PS5 games but as well as gaming peripherals. For a limited time from today onwards (19th) until eh 29th...
FIFA
techeblog.com

Transparent Sony PlayStation 4 Video Game Console Might be the Most Unique Yet

Always wanted a transparent PlayStation 4 console that allowed you to see how the internals worked? One modder was also curious and just so happened to have the skills to make it a reality. This console was first released back on November 15, 2013 in North America and has seen several iterations, like the Slim / Pro models, before being discontinued in January 2021. Read more to see what a special edition console could have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Essential design features to help PC and console games succeed on mobile

For many developers and publishers, transitioning established IP to mobile can be a challenge. From control methods through to monetisation and the weight of consumer expectation, the deck is often stacked against titles trying to make this shift. In this piece, we will take a look at Call of Duty...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Cat-Eared Spartan Bot Meowlnir to appear in Halo Infinite

Throughout time catboys and catgirls have been bleeding into all facets of pop culture, such as video games, movies, and can even within Halo Infinite. There seems to be no end to what digital and physical medium you may come across these unique creatures from memes to viral videos. Now you can fight alongside them shoulder to shoulder, and in this guide, we will show you how you can potentially have the opportunity to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

GameStop is offering up to $300 trade-in value on last-gen consoles

EB Games’ GameStop’s latest promotion offers up to $300 in trade-in value on select PlayStation 4 consoles and up to $200 on select Xbox One consoles. Unfortunately, this excludes the Xbox One S Digital Console. The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. Hardware must have all the necessary components for the trade, and can’t be tampered with, says GameStop.
VIDEO GAMES

