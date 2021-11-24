12 Things That You Can Say to Ruin a Hudson Valley Thanksgiving

When you live in an area for a while, you get desensitized to all the wonders that it has to offer. We pass by so many places of historical and cultural significance, and it all fades into the background. Growing up, my parents used to take me on all these holiday tours. Typically, I was too squirmy for a regular mansion tour; however, the bright lights and decorations of Christmas had me in awe. I can still remember the crunch of the nearly frozen dirt paths walking through several grounds, and the warm smell of pine within the ornate houses. By the time I got to high school, I got so busy with extracurriculars that trips like these pretty much became nonexistent. Not to say we didn’t take in the holidays, we did, but the mansion tours took a backseat. Eventually, the idea of attending these tours slipped away.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO