ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Amy: Beyond the Stage review – a ghostly, gut-punchingly poignant exhibition

By Sylvia Patterson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giBbE_0d5i3sGM00

A lined A4 notebook is pinned open on a board, heavily doodled with love hearts and the random thoughts of an 18-year-old girl, not so different to every other 18-year-old girl in history. “Just plain fuckin’ nice” is the title of a list of four retro-classic songs, including Bobby Darin’s I Wanna Be Around (1965), alongside the words “Chris Taylor loves Amy Winehouse” (with loves scored out), “Paul Watson loves Amy Winehouse” (with loves scored out), meticulous notes on how to fill in the form and send a cheque to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in Swansea, a shopping list including “£200 – fridge, £40 – Shelley’s Shoes, £50 – Chanel No.5?”, and five significantly more ominous words floating out from a flurry of love hearts: “diet no dairy or carbs”.

It’s testament to the mystery and absurdity of fame how the scraps of ordinary life become archaeological treasures in death, but it’s these inner-world details that stay with you throughout Amy: Beyond the Stage, the Design Museum’s first exhibition dedicated to a single musical artist. More than a year in production and instigated by her dad, Mitch (who asked Amy’s stylist, Naomi Perry, to approach the museum), it’s a mesmerising celebration of a still painfully short life: early-years notebooks and photos gifted by Amy’s mum, Janis; walls alive with TV screens showing early interviews and acoustic demo performances (unleashing the full force of the Winehouse personality and staggering vocal talent); a classy reconstruction of London’s Metropolis Studios; handwritten lyrics from Frank and Back to Black – unflinchingly honest and often hilarious – now under glass like exotic butterflies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ8eL_0d5i3sGM00
A sign from Winehouse’s home of Camden Square, with messages from fans. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

There’s also a palpable sadness: her best-known guitars hang silent on walls, her famed frocks static on mannequins, many of which are on loan after being sold at auction this November in Los Angeles, amassing over $4m (all profits from both auction and exhibition are earmarked for the Amy Winehouse Foundation).

The most affecting artefacts, though, are elsewhere: the street signs of Camden Square, north London, which fans claimed as graffitied books of condolence from the day she died in July 2011 (stolen 14 times and now belonging to the family), her beloved Wurlitzer jukebox, a used wand of mascara from the Back to Black era: by now she was a millionaire, but still loyal to the high street Rimmel brand (at the sight of which she’d no doubt shriek, “get the London look!”). No wonder, for Adele, Winehouse was the one in terms of influence – a screen shows Adele’s Albert Hall performance of September 2011, imploring the audience to shine their phone lights so the darkened venue becomes a constellation of stars: “So Amy can see us now, from upstairs.”

The psychological turmoil Winehouse endured, through the perils of fame and addiction, is seen through a different lens today. One exhibit, “In the limelight”, ponders how the mainstream media of the mid-to-late 2000s, which gleefully pilloried her struggles, “implying that Amy was dysfunctional rather than in need of empathy and support”, has now evolved in a society encouraging “the growing awareness of the connection between public perception and self-esteem”. Would she be alive, now, had she received today’s level of support? Gallingly, she probably would.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6QoE_0d5i3sGM00
Dresses worn by Amy Winehouse displayed in Amy: Beyond the Stage. Photograph: James Veysey/Rex/Shutterstock

The exhibition finale is the requisite “immersive experience”, a mirrored, semi-circular space showing performance footage of Tears Dry on Their Own from Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2007 (reimagined as the jazz club Joe’s Pub in New York), the images distorted into an impressionistic, painterly dreamscape, simultaneously beautiful, euphoric and disturbingly ghostly. It’s a gut thumper of a conclusion, in which Amy Winehouse is no longer immortal through her music – she was a gifted 27-year-old woman who is gone forever. It’s also testament to the mysteries of death itself, that the further away her life recedes, the more radiant her brilliance becomes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Julie Doiron: I Thought of You review – happy sounds from an unhappy place

You could think of the prolific Canadian songwriter Julie Doiron as a kind of unsung godmother to Courtney Barnett or the recent crop of North American indie singer-songwriters. She has gone by many band names; occasionally she will put out a record under her own – sometimes in French or Spanish. Some of her noisier work is billed as Julie and the Wrong Guys; in 2019 she collaborated with Mount Eerie on a quiet, devastated album about him gaining and losing love after a previous partner’s death.
MUSIC
Videogamer.com

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition review

The strangely titled Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is an interactive art installation, furnished with the writing, recordings, and highly pressurised gloom of two albums, Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001), from the English rock band Radiohead. And we should be thankful. Not only because it is free, on PlayStation 5 and PC, but because this marks the third attempt at building such an exhibition. The band’s lead singer, Thom Yorke, first wanted a physical space—welded from shipping containers and resembling a “brutalist spacecraft” and an “ice pick”—but it wouldn’t fit in the Victoria & Albert Museum. Next, Westminster council had a problem with his plan to make it “look as if it had crashed into the side of the Royal Albert Hall.” Now it has found a good home, especially on the PS5, which already looks as if a brutalist spacecraft had crashed onto your coffee table.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Adele
Person
Amy Winehouse
The Independent

Amy Winehouse exhibition opens at Design Museum in London

The Amy Winehouse exhibition has been opened by her father, 10 years after the singer's death. Mitch Winehouse said he hopes the exhibition celebrates his daughter's positive sides as it delves into her emergence as an artist. The background influences that inspired Amy's key albums Frank and Back to Black,...
CELEBRITIES
orartswatch.org

Stage & Studio: Experiencing ‘Beyond Van Gogh’

“Madness, pain, ear-cutting despair, desolate poverty, Van Gogh’s myth tells the tale of a melancholic martyr who took his own life in an ultimate act of revulsion. By contrast, to follow the evolution of Van Gogh’s works is to go from darker shades to the discovery of light and explosion of pure pigments.”
PORTLAND, OR
Telegraph

The story behind Amy Winehouse’s powerfully imperfect stage style

“This is too tidy for Amy. Her bedroom never looked like that; she was so scruffy.” Janis Winehouse-Collins arrives at the Design Museum at the same time as I do, and looks around a room dedicated to her daughter’s life with a smile, while shaking her head at the neat piles of records and images of immaculate rails of colourful clothing.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act review – BBC documentary shows frontman’s bravery amid the Aids epidemic

“Darling, when I can’t sing anymore then I’ll die, I’ll drop dead,” Freddie Mercury told Brian May’s wife, actor Anita Dobson.The Queen frontman was true to his word. “When he’d sung all he could sing, he withdrew, and he got ready to die,” Dobson says in the BBC’s new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Almost 30 years ago to the day, Mercury died from complications of Aids, having refused further medication. He retired to his home in Kensington, where he lived the rest of his days surrounded by close friends. The BBC’s programme is a moving and lovingly composed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Design Museum#Pub#Chanel No#The Design Museum#Metropolis Studios
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: D&D (Season 1 Episode 8)

Jay wrangles the undead residents of the house into a D&D campaign and in return, this episode campaigns for one of the season’s best installments yet. Ghosts Season 1 Episode 8, “D&D,” is playing to win with a smorgasbord of scathing betrayals and ghost geek-outs. There are forbidden romances, a second revolutionary war in the foyer, and so many dead people shenanigans that violate Jay’s privacy.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Amyl and the Sniffers review – a blizzard from Oz

We are living through what often feel like end times for genre. If recording studios had windows, rulebooks would be flying out of them constantly, endangering passersby. Crossover smashes such as Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road have been obvious manifestations of this shift. But colouring inside the stylistic lines has been in decline for a while. Few, it seems, want a creative life without hyphens or slashes.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

64K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy