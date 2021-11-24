ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057kti_0d5i3lKV00

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning that a scammer is calling residents posing as a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Tuesday saying a person in West Seneca reported receiving a call from a man identifying himself as "Sergeant Franklin of the Erie County Sheriff's Office."

The caller told the resident she was being accused of contempt of court and had to pay a $2,000 fine immediately.

The sheriff's office says it will never call you to request payment of a fine. If you receive a call like this, you should hang up and call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-7618.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy