Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning that a scammer is calling residents posing as a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Tuesday saying a person in West Seneca reported receiving a call from a man identifying himself as "Sergeant Franklin of the Erie County Sheriff's Office."

The caller told the resident she was being accused of contempt of court and had to pay a $2,000 fine immediately.

The sheriff's office says it will never call you to request payment of a fine. If you receive a call like this, you should hang up and call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-7618.