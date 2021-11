AMES, Iowa — Consumer beef prices are nearing a record high, but that money isn't necessarily landing in the pockets of farmers across the state of Iowa and the country. Consumer beef hit a record price at the start of the pandemic, then fell, but has steadily been increasing since. Take the price of ground beef, for example, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Before the pandemic, it hovered around $3.80 per pound. At the beginning of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, it hit a record high of almost $4.75 a pound, then dropped. But, it has been steadily increasing since, now up to $4.50 per pound.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO