Hopewell, VA

Hopewell crews battle house fire in Arlington Heights neighborhood

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell emergency crews battled a house fire in the Arlington Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

Hopewell Fire crews responded to the neighborhood and made an ‘aggressive attack’ to the interior of the house that was showing flames and smoke outside of the building.

The fire reportedly began in one of the bedrooms.

In a Facebook post , Hopewell Fire said crews searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside. Hopewell investigated the cause of the fire with assistance from Prince George Fire and EMS and remained on scene until 9 p.m.

Hopewell Fire didn’t report any injuries nor did it release the extent of the damages to the house.

This report will be updated with more information once it is available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLjcp_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6kvm_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQrUT_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEOuz_0d5i3e9Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsk0P_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kf08_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4HZT_0d5i3e9Q00
    Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS
