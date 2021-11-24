Hopewell crews battle house fire in Arlington Heights neighborhood

CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell emergency crews battled a house fire in the Arlington Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

Hopewell Fire crews responded to the neighborhood and made an ‘aggressive attack’ to the interior of the house that was showing flames and smoke outside of the building.

The fire reportedly began in one of the bedrooms.

In a Facebook post , Hopewell Fire said crews searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside. Hopewell investigated the cause of the fire with assistance from Prince George Fire and EMS and remained on scene until 9 p.m.

Hopewell Fire didn’t report any injuries nor did it release the extent of the damages to the house.

This report will be updated with more information once it is available.

Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS

Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS

Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS



Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS

Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS

Courtesy: Hopewell Fire & EMS

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.