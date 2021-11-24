Funeral for Sheriff Gene Fischer held Wednesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The community came together Wednesday to say its final goodbye to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

The funeral for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer was held Wednesday in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center on North Main Street. Fischer was buried at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.

(WDTN Photo/Madeline Ashley)

(WDTN Photo/Madeline Ashley)

(WDTN Photo/Madison Ashley)

(WDTN Photo/Madeline Ashley)

You can watch the full funeral service below

Fischer served as Sheriff in Greene County for 18 years. He died while attending a B.S.S.A Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio when he suffered a medical emergency. He will be laid to rest Wednesday.

A procession took place from Dixon Ministry to Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.

