Meetings Stink: How to Make Meetings Matter (and Collaboration, Too)
wcbe.org
3 days ago
There's one simple truth most working adults realize in their first job: meetings stink. Darren Chait is no exception. While he was an attorney, he recoiled at how inefficient and archaic lawyers' meetings are...then he had sticker shock when he saw...
After attending the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, I am amazed at how dramatically youth representation at these meetings has shifted over the years. My first COP experience was in 2009. I was a high school student living in Denmark for an exchange program and was already interested in solving climate change issues. Back then, COPs did not open their doors for civil society and, to get inside, you needed to be part of a government delegation or a powerful private sector company. I asked my school how to get accreditation and no one knew how. Friends were trying to get tickets for the Green Zone — the space where the public have their voices heard through workshops and events — and it was still nearly impossible due to the high demand.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
South Africa reacted with outrage to travel bans, first triggered by the UK, imposed on it in the wake of the news that its genomics surveillance team had detected a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa has been monitoring changes in SARS-CoV-2 since the pandemic first broke out.
The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
As part of its recently announced rebranding, Facebook is doubling down on its vision of the metaverse, an immersive virtual-reality environment for gaming, work meetings, and socializing. In promotional materials, Mark Zuckerberg and his friends enter the metaverse via the company’s own Oculus headsets, and are transformed into cartoon-y animated torsos, often while arranged around a virtual boardroom.
Happy Thanksgiving Holiday. With news of the new covid variant sucking the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle, we think you’re better served with a thought-provoking article about what affects us all: Education. Today, there is a lot of debate about the state of America’s education system. As we...
This meeting of the Economic Development Advisory Committee was rescheduled from November 23rd to November 16th. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84808095459. Or one tap mobile:. +13017158592,. ,84808095459# US (Washington DC) +13126266799,. ,84808095459# US (Chicago) Or join by phone:. 888 788 0099. (Toll Free) or.
The good life is one lived in praiseworthy competition with one’s ancestors.”. This proverb from Latin historian Tacitus was one that J. Irwin Miller liked to quote, according to The American Scholar magazine. The maxim was also shared by Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Frey at the chamber’s annual meeting as she looked forward to what local business leaders hope to accomplish in the future.
The Academic Physicians Section (APS) convenes biannually to consider business such as policymaking and to host educational programming. APS business meetings are held in advance of each Annual and Interim Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates. . Register now to join your academic physician colleagues for the webinar “Medical and Ethical Challenges in Clinical Genomics,” on Tuesday, December 7,...
The Wee Bar certainly lives up to its name. The tiny watering hole in Kilberry, on the west coast of Scotland, is just 3ft wide but manages to host more than 1,000 customers each year. It occupies what was once the village’s red telephone box. The bar belongs to the...
HYANNIS – A virtual meeting will be held on December 9 for those who would like to learn more about how town meetings can be made more accessible. The Cape Women’s Coalition and Cape Cod Young Professionals are joining together to provide an opportunity for residents to give their thoughts on accessibility challenges related to local town meetings.
The doctor who discovered the new Omicron Covid-19 variant has said the UK is panicking unnecessarily, while South Africa’s health minister said travel restrictions on his country are “uncalled for”. Joe Phaahla claimed international travel restrictions will not prevent the spread of the virus and instead suggested regular testing and...
Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business.
The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy.
In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
If there was one impressive thing from Mark Zuckerberg’s 90-minute spiel about Facebook’s rebranding as Meta, it was his misunderstanding of what meta actually means — and how that misunderstanding is symbolic of his profound incapacity for self-reflection.
The day after Meta launched — featuring Zuckerberg’s utopian promises about the metaverse — I subjected my first-year English class to a rant about how this moment has been predicted by a library’s worth of science fiction. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash even features a virtual environment called … wait for it … the metaverse.
To anyone even vaguely familiar with cyberpunk...
HYANNIS – A virtual meeting will be held on December 9 for those who would like to learn more about how town meetings can be made more accessible. The Cape Women’s Coalition and Cape Cod Young Professionals are joining together to provide an opportunity for residents to give their thoughts on accessibility… .
Comments / 0