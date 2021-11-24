Don't throw greaser down drain
Start saving for Pima County's annual grease campaign kickoff. There are seven drop-off locations to take your leftover cooking grease following Thanksgiving.
You are advised to not pour it down the drain for a reason. The grease can lead to clogged pipes, sewer backups and other plumbing problems.
Instead, store it in an air-tight container. The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel. It's a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.
The recycling event takes place on January 8th, 2022.
Here's the list of sites:
- O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
- Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
- Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz
- Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
