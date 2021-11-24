ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't throw greaser down drain

By Martha Serda
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Start saving for Pima County's annual grease campaign kickoff. There are seven drop-off locations to take your leftover cooking grease following Thanksgiving.

You are advised to not pour it down the drain for a reason. The grease can lead to clogged pipes, sewer backups and other plumbing problems.

Instead, store it in an air-tight container. The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel. It's a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

The recycling event takes place on January 8th, 2022.

Here's the list of sites:

  • O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
  • Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
  • Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
  • Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva
  • Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
  • Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz
  • Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

KGUN 9 Tucson News

County to sue city over water rates

Pima County intends to sue the city of Tucson over differential water rates. The Pima County Board of Supervisors made the decision in a Wednesday morning meeting . The city has approvved a water rate hike for unincorporated areas of Pima County, raising rates between 10 and 50 percent.
TUCSON, AZ
