Don't throw greaser down drain

Start saving for Pima County's annual grease campaign kickoff. There are seven drop-off locations to take your leftover cooking grease following Thanksgiving.

You are advised to not pour it down the drain for a reason. The grease can lead to clogged pipes, sewer backups and other plumbing problems.

Instead, store it in an air-tight container. The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel. It's a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

The recycling event takes place on January 8th, 2022.

Here's the list of sites:



O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.

Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road

Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road

Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz

Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

