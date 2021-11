The following article was submitted by Secretary Randy Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Happy Thanksgiving! With these words, you often hear a message of thanks. This holiday, I echo this message and share my immense gratitude to everyone from the farmer to the consumer. In 2021, however, I also want to share my tremendous pride this Thanksgiving, and I hope you, Wisconsin agriculture, are proud as well.

