With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld about making the latest MCU series. During the fun interview, they talked about why the Disney+ Marvel series can explore more of a character’s backstory, the great character stuff between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop that they’re excited for the fans to see, how the series gets into the cost of Clint putting his body on the line, what it’s really like behind-the-scenes when you’re filming a big action set piece for Marvel, and more. In addition, I asked Steinfeld if she’s excited to one day film Young Avengers and Renner talks about why he loves playing Hawkeye.

