ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

5 tips to get a tastier Thanksgiving turkey this year

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Turkey.

Love it or hate it, turkey is going to be the focal point of many folks’ diets for the next few days. Knowing how to properly cook your holiday bird can make or break your holiday experience. No one wants to serve the turkey that their family is talking about for years for all the wrong reasons.

If you bought a frozen turkey, hopefully it’s already in your refrigerator thawing out. If it’s not, go and grab that right now! I’ll wait! Please don’t leave it sitting out on the counter to thaw out, though.

Thawing should only be done in the refrigerator, or under a steady stream of cold water if you’re pressed for time. Sitting out at room temperature or being thawed with warm water is inviting bacteria to the party, and the only unwelcome guests you want at your party are your in-laws!

All that out of the way, here are some tips and tricks that could help take your turkey from bland to glam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJJjG_0d5i307j00
Homemade roasted Turkeys for Thanksgiving with spice on the table, Top view (Getty)

Invest in a thermometer

Relying on the pop-out indicator that came with your turkey is a surefire way to get a dry bird. A kitchen thermometer is essential to proper poultry production. You want to cook turkey to an internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit. The pop-out thermometer included in turkeys is not as accurate as a properly calibrated proper kitchen thermometer.

A probe thermometer that can be left in the turkey for the entire cook is an easy, no-hassle way to keep an eye on the temperature without having to open the oven over and over again. Place the probe in the thickest part of the breast of the bird and go about your day until the thermometer beeps.

If you have a regular thermometer , just check your bird starting within the last half-an-hour of your recommended cooking time (for example, if you have a 14-pound bird, the recommended cooking time would be roughly 2.5-3 hours, so start checking the temperature in the breast and stuffing at around the 2-hour mark.)

The turkey will be done when the thickest part of the breast reaches an internal temperature of 165. If your turkey is stuffed, you need to use the thermometer to make sure the center of the stuffing has also gotten to 165. If the stuffing is not also 165 degrees in the center, continue cooking the turkey until it is. It should cook at the same pace as the breast, but you don’t want a perfectly cooked turkey with salmonella riddled stuffing, so always double-check it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCKbr_0d5i307j00
Mother and daughter cooking together in kitchen (Getty)

Dunk that bird

If you haven’t already brined your turkey, finish reading this section and go assemble your brine. 24 hours is the right window for a good brine to impart flavor and moisture.

Brine is traditionally a saltwater solution used to flavor something.

Brines are quick and easy: mix together about a gallon of water (you can also use vegetable stock in your brine if you’re feeling fancy,) about 1 cup of salt, 1/2 cup of sugar, a large handful of whole peppercorns and other whole spices of your choosing, and a few cloves of garlic. If that doesn’t seem like enough for the size of your turkey, add more water and other ingredients proportionately. Boil all of this together for about five minutes. Add a few sprigs of a hardy herb like thyme or rosemary near the end of the boiling, right before you take it off the heat.

Once it’s no longer boiling, fill a large metal bowl with ice. Dump the hot brine into the bowl of ice.

Allow the brine to cool fully before pouring it over your turkey in a large container . If it doesn’t cover enough of your turkey, you can make another batch of brine. It doesn’t need to be swimming it in, just mostly covered.

A brine will open up the protein structures of the turkey, allowing for more internal moisture retention, as well as imparting flavor deeper into the meat.

For the crispiest skin…

Despite the fact that I just told you to submerge your bird in a saltwater bath, you’re going to have to dry this turkey out a little if crispy skin is on the menu.

Take your turkey out of the oven with a few hours to spare before you actually start cooking. If you have a metal cooling rack that fits into a sheet pan, set your bird on that and let it drip dry in the fridge. Keep it on the bottom shelf with nothing around it to avoid cross-contamination. Pat it dry with paper towels before you season it.

Airflow is a big thing for crispier skin, too. Pulling the skin away from the meat of the bird gently without tearing it or removing it (with a gloved hand or a flexible rubber spatula) creates a gap that encourages airflow. You can also stuff herbs between the skin and the bird for an even more flavorful turkey. Sage, thyme or rosemary work great for this.

Rubbing oil across the outside of the skin will help with skin crispiness as well. I recommend a high smoke point oil like avocado oil or sunflower oil. Don’t use too much, because it will get greasy, but brush it lightly across the skin.

An easy way to get crisp skin is to crank your oven all the way up to its highest setting (for a conventional oven that’ll typically be in the 400-500 degree range) and cook the turkey on high for the first 20-30 minutes of cook time. Then lower the oven to 350 and continue cooking as normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R035t_0d5i307j00
Flat lay overhead view herb and spices in vintage silver plate on textured black background. (Getty)

Seasonings Greetings!

If you do nothing else, please put salt and pepper on your turkey.

If you’re coating the skin with a thin layer of oil, sprinkling on your choice of seasonings after that will provide greater adhesion and more flavor. Salt and pepper are classic and necessary, but consider adding a bit of fennel to the party. Smoked paprika, ground sage and red pepper flakes are also always welcome.

Seasonings go beyond just the actual seasonings to the whole flavor profile of the bird, too. Your stuffing can be jazzed up with whole garlic cloves or slices of apple stuffed inside the bird as well.

The most tender, crispy-skin having turkey on the planet will mean nothing if it’s bland. Reach for the salt. Dietary restrictions notwithstanding, the average person always underestimates the amount of salt needed to make something taste good, so be generous!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTurx_0d5i307j00
Turkey (Getty)

Let it rest

Resting meat is the bane of every hungry kid on Thanksgiving’s existence. We all know it. But it isn’t a myth. Take that turkey out of the oven (once the stuffing and breast has reached 165 degrees internally) and leave it alone. Don’t even take the thermometer out, if it’s still in the meat. Let that bird sit while you get other dishes in order. At least 15 minutes, no one touches the turkey.

Once you’ve moved the turkey away from the roasting pan, then you can use all the drippings and leftovers for an out-of-this-world gravy, too.

A bonus tip : if you are frying your turkey, you have to make sure that the bird is fully thawed and completely dry. A lot of fryer incidents at home are caused by cold water being introduced to hot oil.

So go forth and enjoy your festivities!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Turkey#Cooking A Turkey#Turkey Breast#Turkey Fryer#Food Drink#Wghp
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

You’ve Been Basting Your Thanksgiving Turkey Wrong! Try Using This Liquid Instead

The mouthwatering smell of roasted turkey wafting through my home on Thanksgiving day is something I look forward to every year. I love checking on it as it’s cooking and pouring stock, melted butter, and meat juices over the golden brown skin. As a home cook, this is the only way I’ve ever basted a turkey. But I recently learned that if you use wine instead, you’ll get an extra moist bird with a sweet, caramelized glaze.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Yewande Komolafe's Cornbread Dressing. This crisp, rich and buttery dressing is excellent as a side dish for dinner on Thanksgiving and as leftovers the next day. Aromatics...
RECIPES
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Whip up these 4-ingredient mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving

Test drive these creamy mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving. "Struggling to make mashed potatoes at home? Wonder how chefs get it buttery smooth and tasty every time? Then try our version of Paris mashed potatoes made with only four ingredients," say Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com, adding that this recipe is the perfect accompaniment for roasts, barbecues and any braised dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Potato Rule You Should Never Break On Thanksgiving

While the Thanksgiving turkey might be the centerpiece of the holiday table, the side dishes — like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even green bean casserole — often fill guests' plates. According to a recent survey by Zippia, mashed potatoes are the most popular side dish on Thanksgiving, with nine states picking it as their favorite food. Whether you prepare your potatoes with copious amounts of butter or a smothering of gravy, there is one spud rule you need to follow on Thanksgiving to ensure that everyone is grateful for the bountiful feast. Beyond the cooking techniques and flavors, it really comes down to math.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Food, New Data Shows

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday and a great time to gather with friends and family members you don't always get to see throughout the year. However, no matter how excited you are to get together with your loved ones, there's a clear star of Turkey Day: the food. And while you may be eager to dig into your mom's famous rolls or top things off with a slice of pecan pie, not every Thanksgiving dish is so beloved. In fact, a new study reveals that there's one Thanksgiving dish so maligned that nearly one-third of respondents said they hated it. Read on to discover what survey respondents are calling the worst Thanksgiving food.
FOOD & DRINKS
travelawaits.com

9 Native American Dishes To Add To Your Thanksgiving Table

As we grow older, we embrace more of our past — remembering family celebrations from our youth, traditions that perhaps we set aside for contemporary convenience. For me, it’s learning and practicing more of the traditions and cultures of my tribe. From using its real name, Isanti Dakota instead of Santee Sioux, when I tell someone my history, to including traditions and culture. One thing I’ve done in recent years is to learn more about the foods our ancestors ate on the Plains, and to incorporate them into meals, especially around holidays.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy