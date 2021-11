Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson on Saturday shared how shoppers can circumvent supply chain shortages this holiday season on "Fox News Live." JONATHAN JOHNSON: …[T]he supply chain bottlenecks are real, and I think what customers need to be careful [about] when they are shopping on websites is to understand when the product will be delivered. At Overstock, we don't list any product on our site that isn't in a warehouse in the United States ready to ship when the order is placed. But not all websites are like that, so I think it's very important that customers be really attuned to whether it's in a warehouse ready to ship, like it is at Overstock.

RETAIL ・ 13 HOURS AGO