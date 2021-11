The web version of WhatsApp has been updated to include a built-in custom Sticker Maker that allows you to turn regular photographs from your computer into stickers that can be transferred via the messaging service. To get to it, go to the attachments icon, Pick Sticker, and then choose a picture to upload. The feature will be available in WhatsApp’s desktop apps in the coming week, in addition to its web version.

