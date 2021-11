The San Marino High School Girls Tennis Team are CIF Division 1 champions! The girls demonstrated their amazing Titan spirit with their hard work, dedication, and sacrifices. Coach Mel had some magic up his sleeve to win this one 10-8 against their RHL friends from La Canada. This is the first CIF Division One championship ever in history for SMHS girls and boys tennis! San Marino High School congratulates each member of the team:

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO