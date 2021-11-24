ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Patriots Among NFL’s Top 10 Teams

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday hailed the New England Patriots as the AFC’s best team heading into Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Fellow national pundit Colin Cowherd agrees. Cowherd on Tuesday delivered his latest “Herd Hierarchy,” which ranks the top 10 teams in the league each...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL Picks for Week 11, including Colts, Vikings, Saints

Colin Cowherd is back with another edition of a fiery five ahead of this weekend's NFL slate. To kick things off, Indianapolis goes on the road to face a potent Bills unit in icy conditions at 1 p.m. ET. At the same time on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a divisional challenge as they meet Minnesota in Minneapolis. New Orleans will also try to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles after his huge outing last week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
On3.com

Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd reveal odd aspect of Alabama's 2021 season

For the first time in a long time, as Colin Cowherd argues, the Alabama Crimson Tide are being underrated. The FOX Sports analyst acknowledged that Alabama “doesn’t have Georgia’s defense, nor do they have Ohio State’s offense,” but he also points out that “between the two, they’re pretty good.” Yet, despite being a seemingly complete team, Cowherd thinks the public isn’t giving Alabama the respect they deserve given Georgia’s undefeated run, Alabama’s midseason loss and Alabama’s close games in the past several weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc#The Green Bay Packers#Fox Sports 1#Gillette Stadium#The Cleveland Browns
Sportico

Draymond Green to Host Weekly Podcast for Colin Cowherd’s The Volume

Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume, Deadline reports. The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic adviser to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February. “At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

What Colin Cowherd Thinks About Tampa Bay's Chances at Repeating as Champs

Colin Cowherd: “We kept waiting for it to ‘click’ last year for Tampa. It just didn’t look right and then they had the bye and they beat a bunch of bad teams – Detroit and Atlanta – and we’re like ‘YEAH, THEY’RE GREAT!’ But their offense wasn’t great against Green Bay, wasn’t great against Washington, and really their defense won the Super Bowl against Kansas City. We thought this year was going to be a lot smoother but it’s the exact same. Last year Tampa averaged 29.5 points a game, this year they average 31. Last year they allowed 22.6 points a game, this year they’re allowing 22.2 points per game. Last year their record was 7-3 at this point, and this season their record is… 7-3. It’s the same team, why wouldn’t it be, they brought back all the same players and the same coaches. We keep thinking Tampa has this next gear but all the inconsistencies of last year are here this year. They still have a really old quarterback who is not athletic or dynamic physically, the weakness of the team last year was the secondary because of age and inexperience, and it’s now their weakness is the secondary because of inexperience and injuries. Their special teams are OK but you would never trust them in a big spot, and their running game was underwhelming last year and underwhelming this year. Last year they were 29th in rushing attempts, this year they’re 31st in rushing attempts. We keep waiting for them to burst through like they're Kansas City with another gear. But Tampa is not that team, they’re the exact same team, there is no higher ceiling. What they are is very good and you cross your fingers that Tom Brady will provide magic in the postseason because he normally does. Tampa doesn’t have a ‘problem’, the problem is my expectations. I’m thinking they’re the Chiefs, or they’re Arizona when they get Kyler back, or they’re Dallas…no they’re not. They got an old quarterback, average special teams, no running game, a secondary I don’t trust, and they’ll only win in the postseason if Brady is magical and he mostly is. My expectations the last two years have been out of whack.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Calls Out 1 Major CFB Team’s Fan Base

Colin Cowherd has never been afraid to call out the top fan bases in sports. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he went after Miami Hurricanes fans on Saturday night. During this weekend’s game between Florida State and Miami, Cowherd questioned why Hurricanes fans didn’t travel to Doak Campbell...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance So Far

Four quarterbacks were selected before Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the first half of the season in the books, it’s safe to say Jones has been the most successful out of the bunch thus far. As a rookie, Jones is completing 69 percent of his passes. He’ll...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Reveals Something That May Surprise You

Colin Cowherd has never been a fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He is not shy about talking about Mayfield’s decision making and skills; most of which he finds subpar. Some have wondered why he has such strong opinions about Mayfield. On the Tuesday episode of his show, The...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy