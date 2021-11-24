ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Liverpool Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 3 days ago
Don’t expect Liverpool to go easy on Porto, despite the low stakes. The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group...

Liverpool Vs. Southampton: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool continued to pile on the wins with a 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, marking the third straight win for the club. The Reds took a 3-0 lead into halftime with two goals from Diogo Jota and one from Thiago Alcântara. Jota had to leave a FIFA 22 Qualifier early Saturday in order to make Liverpool’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager. Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless. Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside. Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in UEFA Europa League Group B will take to the pitch on Thursday, with first-place Monaco (8 points) taking on second-place Real Sociedad (6 points). Live Stream AS Monaco vs. Real Sociedad on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. Monaco will clinch first place with...
UEFA
CBS Sports

How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-2-6; Burnley 1-5-5 Burnley and Crystal Palace have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley won both of their matches against Crystal Palace last season (1-0 and 3-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watford vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

Having survived the last international break of 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is plotting a fresh start at Manchester United, one he knows can only begin with a win at Vicarage Road if he is to escape further questions over his future. Watford have lost more games to the Red Devils than any other Premier League opponent and have failed to score in seven games. Surely this is the moment when United get back on track?
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

From a bronze statue unveiled in Naples to humble offerings of flowers at his childhood home in a Buenos Aires slum, people around the world mourned the death one year ago Thursday of football great Diego Maradona. Outside his humble childhood home, bouquets of flowers and messages piled up -- one reading: "You gave us heaven."
SOCCER
The Independent

Leicester vs Legia Warsaw live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brendan Rodgers will hope to see his side return to winning ways when Leicester City host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday night.The Foxes are four without a win in all competitions and were soundly beaten by league leaders Chelsea at the weekend, leaving them in the bottom half of the table and still fighting to qualify from the group stage in Europe.They come into this match third in Group C, one point off tonight’s opponents and two adrift of Napoli, with two games to play. The reverse fixture between these sides saw the Polish outfit triumph by...
UEFA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

