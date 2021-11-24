Woman, firefighter brought to hospital after house fire on Stanwood Circle in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman and one firefighter were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a house fire on Stanwood Circle.

Crews worked to put out the fire at 27 Stanwood Circle. The New Britain Fire Chief said there was only one person inside at the time of the fire, a woman, who was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Assistant Chief Peter Towey of the New Britain Fire Department said, “On arrival, they had heavy fire in the rear of the structure out of multiple windows…there’s substantial damage in the house.”

The chief said a neighbor assisted before authorities arrived. A car was also on fire.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to the chief.

An investigation is currently underway.

