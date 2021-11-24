Community Thanksgiving Dinner still in need of donations day before Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of donations the day before Thanksgiving. Around 3,300 people signed up to have hot, homemade dinners delivered to their homes on Thanksgiving.

Due to the pandemic, organizers decided not to put donation bins in firehouses. Instead, they waited to receive non-perishable donations until this week at Ag Hall.

Community Thanksgiving Foundation President David Braun said they were hoping to raise $15,000 to help make up the difference in donations.

“We raised just over 12 grand so far, so it’s getting us close to our goal,” Braun said. “It’s allowed us to buy some of the non-perishables that we would normally get through donations.”

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Bruan said they are still in need of canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

Braun said they still need a few volunteers. The website shows slots open for serving line volunteers and clean-up volunteers. Click here to sign up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.