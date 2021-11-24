ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Community Thanksgiving Dinner still in need of donations day before Thanksgiving

By James Ryan
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6B17_0d5i02mY00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of donations the day before Thanksgiving. Around 3,300 people signed up to have hot, homemade dinners delivered to their homes on Thanksgiving.

Photos: David Traylor Zoo in Emporia ushers in Holidaze with light display

Due to the pandemic, organizers decided not to put donation bins in firehouses. Instead, they waited to receive non-perishable donations until this week at Ag Hall.

Community Thanksgiving Foundation President David Braun said they were hoping to raise $15,000 to help make up the difference in donations.

“We raised just over 12 grand so far, so it’s getting us close to our goal,” Braun said. “It’s allowed us to buy some of the non-perishables that we would normally get through donations.”

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Topeka Zoo Lights set to open Friday

Bruan said they are still in need of canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

Braun said they still need a few volunteers. The website shows slots open for serving line volunteers and clean-up volunteers. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Small Businesses are thriving the day after Black Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Small Business Saturday encourages people to get out their shopping shoes again after Black Friday and hit the local businesses around Topeka to show their support. According to the US Census, there are almost 32 million independent businesses in the United States right now. The Topeka community is home to a small […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shopping tradition brings people together

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today, stores across the nation are putting on deals for Black Friday. In Topeka, you can see the excitement across the city.  Stores on Wanamaker are filled with shoppers, looking for deals on electronics, clothing and everything in between. The pandemic has forced retailers to rethink the shopping holiday.  For example, Menards isn’t […]
KSNT News

Why this Thanksgiving will be one people remember

TOPEKA (KSNT) — According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel is up 13% this year compared to 2020. They also report that more than 50 million people are hitting the road this weekend, making it the most traveled holiday weekend since 2005. Because of the pandemic last year, many people stayed home and did not celebrate with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Small Business Saturday: why supporting local vendors is important

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local stores all over Kansas are preparing for small business Saturday.  While super stores are fighting for your attention with Black Friday deals, you might want to save some shopping money for tomorrow.  Local shops show off the best of what Northeast Kansas has to offer and Saturday is the day to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Feel the holiday spirit, the Festival of Trees is open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI of Topeka (formerly Sheltered Living Inc.) has opened their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser in Fairlawn Plaza Monday. The non-profit supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital City. This year’s event features 50 trees, wreaths, and other decorations donated by individuals and groups in Topeka. The event which is […]
KSNT News

Where to go shopping on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For all you last minute shoppers out there, you may still be in luck. Thanksgiving staples are going fast, but can still be found at most stores. We’ve been hearing about supply issues for the Thanksgiving season for some time. With the holiday upon us, what really will be missing from your […]
KSNT News

$50 gift card giveaway in Topeka ending soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans still have a chance to enter a gift card giveaway sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc. that will be ending Thursday night. Individuals can enter to win a $50 gift card to a downtown Topeka business of their choice by completing the Momentum 2027 community survey which is available here. Winners of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter Wonderland lighting up Lake Shawnee starting Wednesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland is getting ready to make the holiday season more merry and bright. The popular drive-thru holiday light display is opening at Lake Shawnee Wednesday night. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for TARC. TARC is a non-profit that supports more than 2,500 children, families, and adults with intellectual, developmental, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Weather#Volunteers#White Sugar#Charity#Ag Hall#Topeka Zoo Lights
KSNT News

‘Bill and Bruce’ deliver the annual Christmas tree to Cedar Crest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Cedar Crest Christmas tree was delivered Tuesday morning by a horse-drawn Stagecoach. The team of draft horses pulling the Stagecoach, “Bill and Bruce” are from Wellsville, Ks. and attend several horse-drawn events throughout the year. The tree came from Windy Knoll Tree Farm in Derby. The wreath came from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy