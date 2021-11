It's believed that the remains of the missing 4-year-old girl from Monday's night's devastating home explosion in Flint have been found. A home in the 3900 block of Hogarth Ave exploded last night. The explosion was so massive it was felt by residents all over Genesee County. As of right now, there is no explanation for the explosion but it's believed that a gas leak may have been the cause.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO